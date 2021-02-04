All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

SEC Announces 2019-20 Revenue Distribution

Despite a pandemic, the Southeastern Conference raked in more money than in previous years
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday afternoon, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the league reeled in $657.7 million in total revenue for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended on Aug. 31, 2020.

That money was distributed among the 14 member institutions which totaled over $45.5 million for each school. 

"We are proud of the support our 14 member universities are able to provide to our student-athletes as a direct result of the revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference," Sankey said in a press release. "The SEC's conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience is profound and translates into superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development."

Previously, the total revenue for the 2018-19 fiscal year was $651 million. 

That revenue is generated from from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

"Revenues generated through SEC athletics often contribute in significant and unique ways to the academic missions of our 14 universities," Sankey said. "Past examples of how this revenue has had an impact outside athletics has included participation in the construction and renovation of academic facilities, support of academic scholarship opportunities, funding of academic programs and direct transfers of funds to support academic budgets."

As of now, more than 5,400 student-athletes who compete in the SEC receive financial aid. If one includes non-scholarship athletes, that number goes up to more than 7,800 who participate in sports sponsored by SEC schools.

SEC logo, black background
All Things Bama

SEC Announces 2019-20 Revenue Distribution

brock
BamaCentral+

Talk of the Tide: Which 2021 Signees Can Make an Instant Impact?

Najee Harris hurdle in Rose Bowl
The Saban Files

Nick Saban's Success at Producing Consensus All-Americans is Way Beyond Anything College Football Has Seen Before

The 2020 Alabama baseball team
All Things Bama

Capacity and Ticket Information Announced for Alabama Baseball

pettyversusmissouri
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at No. 18 Missouri Tigers

Juwan Gary vs LSU, February 3, 2021
All Things Bama

Bench Points a Key Factor in Alabama Basketball's Success

jasmine walker
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Jasmine Walker Selected as a Finalist for Katrina McClain Award

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts, Alexis Mack and KB Sides Named to Preseason All-SEC Softball Team