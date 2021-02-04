SEC Announces 2019-20 Revenue Distribution

Despite a pandemic, the Southeastern Conference raked in more money than in previous years

On Thursday afternoon, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the league reeled in $657.7 million in total revenue for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended on Aug. 31, 2020.

That money was distributed among the 14 member institutions which totaled over $45.5 million for each school.

"We are proud of the support our 14 member universities are able to provide to our student-athletes as a direct result of the revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference," Sankey said in a press release. "The SEC's conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience is profound and translates into superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development."

Previously, the total revenue for the 2018-19 fiscal year was $651 million.

That revenue is generated from from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

"Revenues generated through SEC athletics often contribute in significant and unique ways to the academic missions of our 14 universities," Sankey said. "Past examples of how this revenue has had an impact outside athletics has included participation in the construction and renovation of academic facilities, support of academic scholarship opportunities, funding of academic programs and direct transfers of funds to support academic budgets."

As of now, more than 5,400 student-athletes who compete in the SEC receive financial aid. If one includes non-scholarship athletes, that number goes up to more than 7,800 who participate in sports sponsored by SEC schools.