SEC Announces Predicted Order of Finish, Alabama Picked to Win Conference Title

On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced its preseason media poll and All-SEC team, and the University of Alabama was picked to finish as the league's champion over Florida.

The Crimson Tide earned a league-high, eight first-team players, to go along with one second-teamer and four third teamers. Those 13 selections are the most by one school in the SEC.

On the first-team All-SEC, Alabama is represented by offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson, running back Najee Harris, and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Meanwhile, on defense, linebacker Dylan Moses, defensive end LaBryan Ray, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II earned first-team honors.

Waddle was recognized as a return specialist and all-purpose player on the first-team.

Senior offensive lineman Deonte Brown was Alabama's lone second-team honoree.

On the third-team, quarterback Mac Jones was recognized along with offensive lineman Evan Neal, and Dickerson, this time at center.

Here is the SEC media poll and All-SEC selections in their entirety:

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Florida (53) - 624 Georgia (43) - 613 Tennessee - 434 Kentucky - 405 South Carolina - 287 Missouri - 224 Vanderbilt – 101

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (86) – 660 LSU (8) – 489 Auburn – 488 Texas A & M (2) – 454

T5. Ole Miss – 238

T5. Mississippi State – 238

7. Arkansas – 121

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama – 77

T2. Georgia – 7

T2. LSU – 7

4. Florida – 5

2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama

RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL - Landon Young, Kentucky

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second-Team

QB – Kellen Mond, Texas A & M

RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A & M

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A & M

OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

C - Trey Hill, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR - Seth Williams, Auburn

WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Malik Herring, Georgia

LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Second-Team

DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A & M

DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB - Monty Rice, Georgia

LB - Jabril Cox, LSU

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB - Marco Wilson, Florida

DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL - Glen Logan, LSU

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A & M

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third-Team

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

* - Indicates a tie