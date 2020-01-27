Bama Central
SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

Joey Blackwell

Alabama basketball cracks the Top 5 in the SEC in this week's edition of the SEC Basketball Power Rankings.

The Crimson Tide are officially on a roll, having now won four-consecutive games including a road win against Vanderbilt and a victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. While Alabama's roll seemed to slow down a bit against both the Commodores and the Wildcats, wins are still wins and the Crimson Tide has collected a lot of those lately by winning eight of its last 10 games.

Alabama has a lot on its plate this week, though, starting with a harsh road test against a very good LSU team on Wednesday night. The Tigers are No. 1 in this week's rankings, and with good reason: they are the only team that remains undefeated in SEC play. A game in Baton Rouge will be very tough for the Crimson Tide, but it's not impossible.

LSU, Auburn, Arkansas and Kentucky all join Alabama this week as winners of their Big 12/SEC Challenge games, while Missouri, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&m and Florida all fell at the hands of their Big 12 opponents.

With regular season non conference play now finally out of the way for all the teams of the SEC, the focus now completely shifts to defeating conference opponents until March.

Here's a look at the SEC power rankings heading into Week 12:

1. LSU (15-4 overall, 6-0 SEC)

2. Kentucky (15-4, 5-1)

3. Florida (12-7, 4-2)

4. Auburn (17-2, 4-2)

5. Alabama (12-7, 4-2)

6. Tennessee (12-7, 4-2)

7. Arkansas (15-4, 3-3)

8. Mississippi State (12-7, 3-3)

9. South Carolina (11-8, 3-3)

10. Texas A&M (9-9, 3-3)

11. Missouri (9-10, 1-5)

12. Ole Miss (10-9, 1-5)

13. Georgia (11-8, 1-5)

14. Vanderbilt (8-11, 0-6)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.

