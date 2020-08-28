SEC Issues Additional Guidelines for Football Gamedays Includes No Bands Performing On-Field

Saturdays around the Southeastern Conference are going to look very different this fall.

On Friday afternoon, the league announced additional medicial protocols and football gameday guidelines. One of those guidelines is that bands are not allowed to march on the field this season, pre-game or at halftime.

"The health of those around SEC athletics events remains in focus and, following advice of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, we continue to develop policies intended to provide a healthy return to competition," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in press release. "Some of these are difficult decisions but are a reality of our circumstances, and we will continue to develop and refine policies as we monitor issues related to COVID-19."

The band decision will be monitored as developments surrounding COVID-19 begin to change.

For schools that elect to modify and limit seating capacity, the host school must provide 500 lower bowl tickets to the visiting team, but it could be more based on what the two schools agree upon.

Field access will only be granted to essential staff include student-athletes, coaches and support personnel, game officials, medical personnel, limited institutional personnel, law enforcement, a limited number of photographers and contracted radio/TV personnel, and other limited personnel essential to the execution of the game.

In the press box, capacity will be 50 percent or whatever state and local guidelines suggest. All post-game interviews will be conducted virtually.

Host schools are required to disinfect home and visiting team spaces prior to each game with approved disinfectants. These spaces include locker rooms, coaches' rooms, training rooms, sidelines, coaches' booths and any additional areas provided to either team.

Once teams have entered those spaces, only essential staff will be allowed in.