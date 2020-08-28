SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

SEC Issues Additional Guidelines for Football Gamedays Includes No Bands Performing On-Field

Tyler Martin

Saturdays around the Southeastern Conference are going to look very different this fall.

On Friday afternoon, the league announced additional medicial protocols and football gameday guidelines. One of those guidelines is that bands are not allowed to march on the field this season, pre-game or at halftime. 

"The health of those around SEC athletics events remains in focus and, following advice of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, we continue to develop policies intended to provide a healthy return to competition," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in press release. "Some of these are difficult decisions but are a reality of our circumstances, and we will continue to develop and refine policies as we monitor issues related to COVID-19."

The band decision will be monitored as developments surrounding COVID-19 begin to change. 

For schools that elect to modify and limit seating capacity, the host school must provide 500 lower bowl tickets to the visiting team, but it could be more based on what the two schools agree upon.

Field access will only be granted to essential staff include student-athletes, coaches and support personnel, game officials, medical personnel, limited institutional personnel, law enforcement, a limited number of photographers and contracted radio/TV personnel, and other limited personnel essential to the execution of the game.

In the press box, capacity will be 50 percent or whatever state and local guidelines suggest. All post-game interviews will be conducted virtually.

Host schools are required to disinfect home and visiting team spaces prior to each game with approved disinfectants. These spaces include locker rooms, coaches' rooms, training rooms, sidelines, coaches' booths and any additional areas provided to either team. 

Once teams have entered those spaces, only essential staff will be allowed in.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Take It In': The Story of Alan Gray

Despite an injured throwing shoulder that plagued him for his entire career, Gray started six games in 1981 and led the Crimson Tide to an SEC title

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football Players Planning March Against Racial Injustices on Monday

Wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phildarian Mathis have posted pictures on Instagram revealing that a march will take place on Monday in Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Leonardo da Saban

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Recruiting Corner: Previewing Tim Keenan's Decision

A major in-state target for the Crimson Tide is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday

Tyler Martin

2009 National Championship a Defining Moment in Marquis Maze's Career: "No One Expected Us To Be There"

The former Crimson Tide pass catcher was featured on the All Things Bama Podcast Friday morning

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Marquis Maze Looks Back on Career, Winning Two National Titles, Expectations for Crimson Tide in 2020

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Just A Minute: It's Time to Buy Into the Christian Barmore Hype

Fall camp has only confirmed that Alabama has yet another monster on the defensive line as Christian Barmore continues to thrive

Christopher Walsh

SEC Announces New Start Dates and Formats For Fall Sport Seasons Including Volleyball, Cross Country, Soccer, Golf, and Tennis

On Thursday afternoon, the league announced its plans for the fall sports outside of football that include cross country, soccer, volleyball, golf, and tennis

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alex Leatherwood: "I Want to Leave on a Way-Better Note Than Last Year"

The senior offensive tackle is one of the unequivocal leaders of the Crimson Tide in 2020

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin