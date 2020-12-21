All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

Alabama drops again after losing a close game against Western Kentucky last Saturday
After finishing last week with a win over Furman and a loss to Western Kentucky, Alabama basketball takes a tumble to No. 11 on this week's SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

While the Crimson Tide have kept things close in most of its games this season, a loss to the Hilltoppers is not a good look heading into the last week of non-conference play. Alabama will hope to rebound this Tuesday against East Tennessee State before opening up SEC play on Dec. 29 against Ole Miss.

Tennessee surges to take over No. 1 after starting the season 4-0. While Arkansas is off to a red-hot 7-0 start, the Volunteers' strength of schedule is much more impressive than that of Arkansas. For now, the preseason favorites take over the top spot in this week's rankings.

Kentucky once again falls in this week's rankings after being beaten at home by North Carolina. While Kentucky is not the worst team in the conference despite having the worst record in the SEC, a 1-5 start is far from what coach John Calipari had envisioned for his Wildcats when he established this season's tough non-conference schedule.

Kentucky takes 10th this week, but look for them to rise once SEC play gets underway just before the start of the new year.

And with that, here is the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings after four weeks of college basketball:

1. Tennessee (4-0)

2. Arkansas (7-0)

3. LSU (4-1)

4. Florida (3-1)

5. Missouri (5-0)

6. Georgia (6-0)

7. Texas A&M (5-1)

8. Auburn (5-2)

9. Ole Miss (4-1)

10. Kentucky (1-5)

11. Alabama (4-3)

12. Vanderbilt (3-1)

13. Mississippi State (4-3)

14. South Carolina (1-2)

