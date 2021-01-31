SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

Alabama experienced its first loss since Dec. 19, but did it warrant a reason to drop it from the top spot in this week's rankings?

As it does every year, the SEC/Big 12 Challenge provided one final exciting weekend of non-conference basketball for the teams of the Southeastern Conference.

Overall, the SEC performed well in its matchups, winning the challenge by a close margin of 5-4. However, the slate of games did not do much in terms of changing the scope of this week's SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

Alabama basketball began its week by defeating Kentucky on Tuesday in Coleman Coliseum. Having won previously this season in Lexington, the Crimson Tide swept the Wildcats for the first time since the 1988-1989 season.

On Saturday, Alabama traveled to Norman, Okla. to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. Prior to the game, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats described the team as "banged up" after suffering several injuries against Kentucky. While Alabama kept the game close, the Crimson Tide ultimately lost 66-61 at the Sooners. However, with Alabama remaining 9-0 in SEC play and with second-place Florida trailing by three games, the Crimson Tide maintains its top spot in this week's power rankings.

Alabama has a tough SEC week ahead of them, hosting LSU on Tuesday night before traveling to face a tough Missouri squad on Saturday.

Florida rises from fifth to second in this week's rankings after defeating Vanderbilt in Gainesville and then taking down West Virginia on the road. While the Gators still have a lot to prove this season when compared to Alabama, its win over LSU this season breaks its tiebreaker with the Tigers and places them as the new No. 2 team this week.

LSU rises to No. 3 this week after thumping Texas A&M 78-66 on the road last Tuesday. While the Aggies are hardly an SEC powerhouse this season, solid road victories have proven difficult to come by this season.

Rounding out the top four this week is Tennessee, who falls to No. 4 from being No. 2 last week. A sloppy 56-53 win at home against Mississippi State was hardly impressive. A dominant upset of Kansas on Saturday is certainly impressive, but these are the SEC power rankings. If Tennessee wants to move up, it's going to have to have stronger outings against its conference foes.

Here are the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings after 10 weeks of college basketball:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

1. Alabama (14-4 overall, 9-0 SEC)

2. Florida (10-4, 6-3)

3. LSU (11-5, 6-3)

4. Tennessee (12-3, 5-3)

5. Missouri (11-3, 4-3)

6. Arkansas (13-5, 5-4)

7. Kentucky (5-10, 4-4)

8. Auburn (10-8, 4-5)

9. Mississippi State (10-8, 4-5)

10. Georgia (10-6, 3-6)

11. Ole Miss (8-8, 3-6)

12. South Carolina (4-6, 2-4)

13. Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6)

14. Vanderbilt (5-8, 1-6)

Follow along at Bama Central every Sunday throughout the season for updated power rankings.