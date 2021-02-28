See how the conference stacks up following Alabama basketball's clinch of the SEC regular-season title

On Saturday night, the race for the SEC was finally won.

Alabama basketball clinched its eighth regular-season SEC title with its 64-59 victory over Mississippi State, its first since 2002. The win for the Crimson Tide over the Bulldogs was far from perfect, but Alabama was able to overcome poor shooting from beyond the arc once again to take care of business.

Alabama remains atop the SEC standings due to its clinching of the SEC title. However, another team in the SEC made a strong statement against the Crimson Tide this past week.

On Wednesday, Alabama took a road trip to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. While the Crimson Tide was able to defeat the Razorbacks swiftly and easily on Jan. 16 by a margin of 90-59, frequent fouling and poor shooting resulted in an overwhelming 81-66 victory for Arkansas this time around.

Arkansas made a strong statement this past week to take over the top spot in the SEC. However, Alabama only has two losses in the conference compared to Arkansas' four. Both teams have two regular-season games heading into the SEC Tournament. For now, the Crimson Tide remains in first place, but the Razorbacks sit at essentially position 1b.

Here is a look at the updated SEC men's basketball power rankings with just one week to go before postseason play:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 14

1. Alabama (19-6 overall, 14-2 SEC)*

2. Arkansas (19-5, 11-4)

3. Florida (13-6, 9-5)

4. LSU (14-8, 9-6)

5. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7)

6. Missouri (14-7, 7-7)

7. Kentucky (8-14, 7-8)

8. Ole Miss (13-10, 8-8)

9. Georgia (14-10, 7-10)

10. Mississippi State (13-12, 7-9)

11. Auburn (12-13, 6-10)

12. South Carolina (6-13, 4-10)

13. Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6)

14. Vanderbilt (7-13, 3-11)

*denotes clinched SEC regular-season title

Follow along at Bama Central every Sunday throughout the season for updated power rankings.