SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

The Crimson Tide surges in the rankings after starting SEC play 4-0, but how far did it rise?
After another successful week for Alabama basketball, we have a new No. 1 in this week's edition of the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

The Crimson Tide is now 4-0 to start SEC play after defeating both Florida and Auburn this week. Alabama is displaying some red-hot play on defense this week, and isn't doing too shabby in the offensive department, either. The Crimson Tide downed the Gators 86-71 in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night, then took care of business at Auburn in a tight road rivalry contest, 94-90.

For now, Alabama is No. 1 in the SEC. However, another team is on the rise, and it just happens to be the Crimson Tide's next opponent on the schedule.

After a disappointing 1-6 start to the season, the Kentucky Wildcats are on the move.

Kentucky surges to No. 5 in this week's power rankings after starting SEC play 3-0. After its SEC opener against South Carolina was postponed, the Wildcats beat Mississippi State 78-73 at Humphrey Coliseum, then narrowly defeated Vanderbilt 77-74. However, a solid 76-58 victory over Florida proves that Kentucky means business, signaling the upward momentum of the team.

Be on the lookout for a great game between Alabama and Kentucky on Tuesday night in a fight to determine the top team in the conference.

And with that, here are the updated power rankings through seven weeks of SEC play:

1. Alabama (9-3 overall, 4-0 SEC)

2. LSU (8-2, 3-1)

3. Tennessee (9-1, 3-1)

4. Florida (5-3, 2-2)

5. Kentucky (4-6, 3-0)

6. Mississippi State (8-4, 3-1)

7. Missouri (7-2, 1-2)

8. Arkansas (10-2, 2-2)

9. Texas A&M (6-4, 1-3)

10. Ole Miss (6-4, 1-2)

11. Georgia (7-3, 0-3)

12. South Carolina (3-2, 1-0)

13. Auburn (6-6, 0-4)

14. Vanderbilt (4-5, 0-3)

Follow along at Bama Central every Sunday throughout the season for updated power rankings.

