Second Half Surge Propels Alabama Women's Basketball Over Chattanooga, 80-64

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - For the first time in five games, Alabama women's basketball was outside the confines of its home court, Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama swept its five game home stand, and the Crimson Tide met a team on a five game losing skid in the Chattanooga Mocs.

On paper, Alabama should have quickly ran away with the game, as the Crimson Tide was averaging 77.9 points per game entering Sunday compared to Chattanooga's 61.6 points per game.

However, Chattanooga was capable of a lot more than the records showed.

Both teams had balanced scoring throughout the stat sheet in the first half, and Chattanooga was able to hang with Alabama, tying the game at 33 going into halftime. Even the shot percentages were knotted up, with Alabama and Chattanooga shooting 48 percent at the break.

"At halftime we were just a step off offensively," head coach Kristy Curry said postgame.

Chattanooga was able to grab a four-point lead as the third quarter began, but that slight lead was short lived.

Alabama went on a massive 19-4 run spanning the final 8:33 of the third quarter, and the Crimson Tide was sparked by the effort of JaMya Mingo-Young. The Crimson Tide was able to continue that momentum into the fourth, as the run jumped to 30-7 in just over 11 minutes of game time.

"The difference was we were able to get some stops and start our transition game, you know, it's hard to run in transition when they're scoring on you," Curry said.

"The first half we were lacking a lot of energy," Mingo-Young said. "The second half, coach challenged us, and I think we accepted that challenge to be more aggressive and do more effort things. I think that's how we built that lead in the third quarter."

Mingo-Young had a double-double entering the final period after her strong 11-point third quarter. The fiery guard surged into the lane repeatedly, and she finished multiple and-one baskets, flexing as her teammates hurried over to help her up.

Plus, Mingo-Young was able to add to her total with solid free throw shooting, going 8-of-9 from the line.

Mingo-Young had her incredible 26-point double-double performance while only turning the ball over one time. It was a career-high scoring day for the junior guard.

Alabama was led in the first half by Khyla Wade-Warren with seven points, as Jada Rice quickly totaled three first half fouls. Wade-Warren exercised Alabama's size advantage with two shots inside, and she also knocked down an open three in the first half.

"She (Wade-Warren) just continues to get better," Curry said. "I always say, if you have your head and your heart in the right direction you'll never have to worry about your feet, and I mean, every single day she is just so much fun to coach.

"I was so happy to see her hit a three because she hits them every day in practice. We are just really excited about her and what she can bring to our program."

Wade-Warren was able to finish the game with 11 points, six rebounds, and two important blocks down the stretch.

Three-point shooting was sporadic for Alabama, as the Crimson Tide only sank 3-of-18 shots from long range all afternoon. Nonetheless, Alabama was able to get things done in another way, once again proving its versatility as a team.

The 80-64 victory pushes the win streak to six as Alabama women's basketball will get a week away from competition. The Crimson Tide will not play until next Monday at home against Sam Houston.

"Now we get to home, have finals and study, that's the number one priority," Curry said. "Secondly is recovery and working, going back to the fundamentals, continuing to get better."