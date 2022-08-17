Skip to main content

Sights and Sounds from Alabama's 12th Practice of Fall Camp

With students back on campus, Crimson Tide shifts to regular practice schedule.

With students back on campus, the Alabama Crimson Tide football settled into its fall routine on Wednesday, returning to its usual practice time of 3:30 in the afternoon.

Coming off the most strenuous part of fall camp, Alabama wore full pads  as it started to gear up for the second, and final, camp scrimmage, set for Saturday. 

Nick Saban also took a moment to indirectly promote his radio show, which is gearing up for another season as well:  

"Well, I think that most of y’all, including the person asking the question, sort of think I’m not approachable," he said. "And I don’t think that’s the case at all. So one of the things that I’ve always found the radio show to give me an opportunity to do is to allow people to approach me and see how approachable I am. So we let people at the venue ask questions. We let call-in people ask questions.

"I think it’s a good thing for me to see some of the media people that are actually hosts on the show. I get to know them a little bit better. They see a little different side of me. I see a little different side of them. So I think it’s nothing but sort of an opportunity to build positive relationships. And sometimes you get a bad call, but sometimes we deserve a bad call. Sometimes I don’t think we did very well either. So why should somebody out there not think we did something very well? I’m not offended by people who call in. I think it’s an opportunity for them to approach me and for me to have respect for them and how they support the program."

