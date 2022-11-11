Skip to main content

Soccer How To Watch: No. 1 Alabama vs. Jackson State

The Crimson Tide will take on the Lady Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
It's time to dance.

The women's soccer edition of the NCAA Tournament starts today, and the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Jackson State University in opening round action in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide come into the Tournament as a No. 1 seed in the bracket, a result of the historic season that includes a plethora of broken records and accolades, namely a 15-match winning streak, an undefeated SEC regular season slate and a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament.

Alabama, who won its first regular season conference title in program, also have its first experience as a No. 1 seed in the national tournament. Because of its seed, Wes Hart and Co. will play host for the first three rounds. Alabama Soccer Stadium has been kind to its residents as the Tide haven't lost at home since September 2021.

The team will take the field against the Jackson State University Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers come into the tournament as champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It's been almost a decade since Jackson State participated in the NCAA Tournament, and it was against another SEC opponent: the Ole Miss Rebels in 2013.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. Jackson State

When: 6 p.m. CT Friday

Where: Alabama Soccer Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Last time out, Alabama: he Alabama soccer team (19-2-1) fell in a 1-0 battle in the SEC Championships Final Sunday against No. 2-seeded South Carolina (13-3-5). The Crimson Tide finished as the SEC Tournament runner-up for just the second time in program history and the first time since 1995.

Alabama had three SEC All-Tournament selections, with McKinley Crone, Sasha Pickard and Ashlynn Serepca being honored for their performance during the tournament. 

Joy in Net: McKinley Crone More Than Alabama Soccer's Last Line of Defense

Tired Legs Shouldn't Be A Problem For Alabama Soccer

