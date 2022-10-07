Soccer Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

Preview

The No. 4 Crimson Tide takes on the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels.

Since Alabama has climbed into the top 5 national rankings, the next step in the team's progression is obvious.

"We want rings," Alabama senior Felicia Knox said on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's match with Ole Miss. "We want to win the league, and we want to be playing well going into the SEC Tournament."

To do that, Alabama has to fend off another ranked SEC opponent in Ole Miss. A team that's relied heavily on seniors and graduate students, Alabama is poised to finish the season strong.

"I just try to stay out of the way," Alabama head coach Wes Hart said. "We rely heavily on our experience, and this group has played together for so long that it's almost second nature."

First Half

Ole Miss Marykate McGuire scores on a breakaway at the 11:35 mark to put the Rebels up 1-0.