Six Former Alabama Standouts Make the AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Four Crimson Tide Products made the First Team

The University of Alabama led all other schools in selections for the NFL's most elite squads with six All-Pro selections, including four on the First Team.

The First Team is represented by Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Jacobs made the team for leading the NFL in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, first downs and missed tackles. His Week 12 performance is among the greatest of all-time.

Williams led all interior defensive lineman in sacks with 12 (fellow Crimson Tide product Daron Payne finished second). Williams was the driving force in creating gaps for the Jets to finish seventh in team sacks (finished 26th last season).

Surtain was considered one of the best young cornerbacks in the league during his rookie season in 2021. This year, NFL personalities praised him week in and week out for shutting down some of the best wide receivers in the world.

Fitzpatrick elevated his three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro personality this season with his ball-hawking (league-leading six interceptions) and hard-hitting abilities. The 2018 11th overall pick has quickly become one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

The Second Team is represented by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Hurts has been considered an MVP candidate the entire regular season. The dual-threat finished the year 10th in passing yards and second in rushing touchdowns. The Eagles finished with the best record in the NFC as well.

Mosley had double-digit tackles in eight games this season, finishing the year with the seventh-most overall.

