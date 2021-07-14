Talk of the Tide: Will Alabama Football Repeat as SEC Champions in 2021?

Are Alabama and Georgia on a collision course heading into the 2021 college football season?

We are less than a week away from the unofficial start to the 2021 college football season.

SEC Media Days will kick off from the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama on Monday morning and give way to a new and, finally, normal year once again.

In just a little over a month and a half, Alabama will embark on the road to defend its national and SEC championships. Is this the year that Georgia and Kirby Smart can overtake Nick Saban and company? Will LSU rebound? Can Florida repeat the success from 2020?

There’s plenty of talking points heading into next week’s media bonanza and fans will hear from every coach and three different players from each school about how everyone has championship aspirations and goals of making the College Football Playoff.

At the end of the week, the media will vote on its projected order of finish and preseason All-SEC teams and awards. However, I don’t need any convincing to determine or change my mind on what will occur during the 2021 campaign.

Here is how I see things shaking out across the SEC over the next few months:

SEC West

1. Alabama (11-1)

On paper, there are too many holes on the offensive side of the ball to fill for the Crimson Tide to run the table yet again. There will be one slip up for Alabama in the 2021 regular season and I don’t think it will be when the team travels to College Station in early October.

2. LSU (10-2)

Coming off a mediocre season in 2020, the Bayou Bengals are poised to return to contention status no matter who starts behind center, Myles Brennan or Max Johnson.

3. Texas A&M (9-3)

It’s a put-up-or-shut-up year for Jimbo Fisher and company and the Aggies will fall just short of making the College Football Playoff yet again.

4. Auburn (8-4)

The Tigers are filled with many unknowns heading into the 2021 campaign with first-year coach Bryan Harsin but that could be the reason that Auburn surprises a lot of people. If quarterback Bo Nix can be somewhat consistent, watch out.

5. Ole Miss (8-4)

The pairing of Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral will again give the rest of the league headaches each and every Saturday. However, if the Rebels defense is just a little bit better than it was in 2020, Ole Miss could knock off some of the heavy hitters like Alabama, LSU or Texas A&M.

6. Mississippi State (7-5)

Will Mike Leach and his Air-Raid offense shake up the SEC in his second year in Starkville? Quarterback Will Rogers, a battle-tested offensive line and experienced defense could lead to some upsets for the Bulldogs.

7. Arkansas (5-7)

Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks were the feel-good story of the SEC in 2020. His second year at the helm will show that the program’s trajectory is still upward and onward. For Arkansas to make a bowl game, it will likely have to knock off Steve Sarkisian and Texas on Sept. 11.

SEC East

1. Georgia (11-1)

This is the year right, Bulldog fans? The talent is there, the coaching is there, and after a week-one meeting with Clemson, the schedule is there. Anything short of an Eastern Division title should be viewed as a massive disappointment for Georgia.

2. Florida (9-3)

Replacing two top-10 Heisman vote-getters in quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts won’t be easy. The Gators are set for a year of regression with a schedule that includes Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

3. Tennessee (7-5)

The Volunteers will be more competitive in 2021 due to the simple fact that Josh Heupel’s creative offense should lead to more points being scored, which was Jeremy Pruitt’s downfall.

4. Kentucky (6-6)

Under Mark Stoops, the Wildcats have been on the brink of breaking through for multiple seasons now. Kentucky’s defense has been a mainstay but it’s the quarterback position that remains the biggest question mark. Will Joey Gatewood or Beau Allen be the answer?

5. Missouri (6-6)

There is a serious argument that could be made that the Tigers are the third-best team in the division coming into this season. If quarterback Connor Bazelak continues to develop under Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri could be the surprise team in 2021.

6. South Carolina (4-8)

Shane Beamer is a perfect fit for the Gamecocks and he will do well during his time in Columbia, just not in 2021. Too much inexperience and brutal schedule will plague him in Year One.

7. Vanderbilt (2-10)

LIke Beamer with South Carolina, Clark Lea inherited a mess in Nashville and patience will be the key as he puts his stamp on the program.

SEC Championship

Alabama over Georgia

For the second straight season, the Crimson Tide will walk away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta champions of the SEC. Like always when Nick Saban and Kirby Smart meet, it will be a nail-biter that comes down to the quarterbacks JT Daniels and Bryce Young.

SEC Offensive Player of the Year

JT Daniels, QB, Georgia

For Georgia to take the next level and win a national championship for the first time since 1980, it starts and ends with Daniels, who flashed for over 1,200 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions in five games last year.

SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Will Anderson Jr, LB, Alabama

It was hard to not go with LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. here but Anderson is primed for a monster sophomore season. Coming off a shortened year that saw seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, Anderson would become the first linebacker to win the honor since Josh Allen in 2018.