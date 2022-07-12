Team USA Soars into Semifinals of World Games with Run Rule over Canada

The Eagles quickly took care of Team Canada to stay perfect at the World Games heading into the semifinals.

HOOVER, Ala. — After playing a doubleheader until nearly midnight on Sunday, it was important for Team USA to handle business Monday.

And that's exactly what the Eagles did against a younger Canada team. From first pitch to final out, it was less than an hour and a half as America run ruled Canada 10-2 in the final game of group play at the Hoover Met.

After going three up, three down in the first inning, Team USA scored multiple runs in the three following innings. The final blow was delivered by LSU's Taylor Pleasants, a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Eagles the eight-run lead.

Pleasants had already faced Canada pitcher Jorde Madison Chartrand earlier this summer and was waiting on just the right pitch.

"I knew what she was throwing, drop balls mainly, and that’s my strong suit," Pleasants said. "So just went up sitting a pitch and delivered."

Not only was the home run a big momentum boost for Pleasants and Team USA, but the eight-run lead allowed the players to get out of there a little earlier because of the run rule.

Hannah Flippen also had a two-run home run for the second game in a row and Dejah Mulipola had three RBIs.

"For us to just be able to execute really efficiently and effectively today coming off the doubleheader yesterday was important," said centerfielder Haylie McCleney. "So now we get a little extra rest and recovery before we play the semi-finals tomorrow."

McCleney went 1-3 with a run scored. Her hit was a leadoff double off the top of the left field wall in the third inning that sparked a three-run rally for Team USA to hold a 5-0 lead after three.

The win and a trip to the semifinals wasn't the only thing McCleney was celebrating. Monday was also the four time Crimson Tide all-American's birthday.

"There’s no place I’d rather be," McCleney said. "Love celebrating with my team, love celebrating their success. I mean tonight was just awesome.”

Team USA will take on Australia in the semifinals Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.