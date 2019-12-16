Bama Central
Two Notable Alabama Players not Practicing with Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team was missing two prominent players during its first bowl practice Monday. 

Senior cornerback Trevon Diggs and redshirt linebacker Terrell Lewis were not on the field when the Crimson Tide worked out in shorts.

Neither is expected to play when Alabama faces Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. 

However, all of the other players who are considering leaving early (minus injured Tua Tagovailoa) were in their usual spots. That included running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith, offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills, and safety Xavier McKinney. 

BamaCentral  reported last week that Jeudy and Wills are expected to enter the 2020 NFL Draft along with Lewis, who has had numerous injury issues during his career.

Diggs, who has the potential to be a first-round selection, was the lone senior absent. 

Patrick Surtain II was lined up next to Josh Jobe during individual drills, and Chris Allen looked like he was in Lewis' spot. 

Alabama worked out in 74-degree, cloudy conditions. 

Tight end Miller Forristall (throat) was back practicing for the the first time since suffering a voice-box injury that required surgery. Freshmen running back Trey Sanders was in a black no-contact jersey. Freshmen nose tackle D.J. Dale was not with the defensive linemen. 

Nick Saban will address reporters at approximately 4 p.m. 

This story will be updated

