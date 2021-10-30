Alabama Celebrates "The Best in the Game" as Nick Saban Turns 70

The legendary coach has a big birthday this weekend, and some Crimson Tide players share why they wanted to play for the best.

October 31 is best known for the Halloween holiday, but in certain pockets of the southeast — say Tuscaloosa, Alabama — there's another holiday recognized: Nick Saban's birthday.

This Halloween, Saban will reach a significant birthday, his 70th. He's spending the bye weekend at his lake house on Lake Burton and will surely get in a little bit of celebration in between recruiting breakdowns and film study.

Even though his birthday's not until Sunday, the team threw a celebration for him on Thursday before players were allowed to leave for the weekend.

Earlier in the week, some Alabama players reflected on why they wanted to come play for Coach Saban at Alabama.

"It’s kind of a cliché answer, but he’s just the best in the game," said Alabama tight end Cameron Latu. "And I wanted to learn from the best obviously and grow as a player."

The "best in the game" would be an accurate description for the soon-to-be 70-year old. As is well documented, Saban has won seven national championships, six at Alabama, which is more than any coach in college football history.

And it wouldn't be possible without players like Latu and Evan Neal. The future first-round offensive tackle is thankful for the ways Saban has helped him grow.

"I wanted to come play for Coach Saban because of the process he had here," Neal said. "I feel like it's paid off dividends. It's made me a more hardworking person, a more disciplined person and it's just a blessing to be here around all these amazing people, man. It's just a blessing."

Sophomore defensive back Malachi Moore shared similar feelings.

"Just cause I know he’s a tough coach, and I know he’s going to pull everything out of me and make me a better man on the field and off the field," Moore said. "So that’s the real reason I came and chose to play for Coach Saban."

When asked what he wants for his birthday, Saban said there's nothing he wants for himself. If there's anything he wants, he usually just goes and buys it. Instead the head coach wishes for health and blessings for the important people in his life, including the players.

"Always wish for everybody in our family staying healthy, maybe to have continued blessings in their life as well as the people in our organization who work hard to help us be successful," Saban said. "You know, all the players who work hard and invest their time. Nothing for me. I’m getting along fine."

In the fifth of his life he's spent as the Crimson Tide head coach, Alabama has only played once on Saban's birthday, and that was last season's 41-0 shutout win over Mississippi State.

As he approaches 70, there have been questions this week about how much longer Saban plans to keep coaching. Saban has no timetable, but for now Crimson Tide fans get to enjoy the coach as he starts year 70 leading another team contending for a national title.

“I can tell you that I’m thankful every day and feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to be healthy and able to do this job without a lot of issues or problems,” Saban said. “Now I’m not really thinking a lot about what’s gonna happen 10 years from now either because I try to focus on what’s happening now and try to take advantage of whatever opportunities that we have and do the best job that we can to be a good husband, granddad, father, coach, whatever and feel blessed to have the opportunity that we have and the opportunities that we’ve had in the past.”