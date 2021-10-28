Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Alabama Football Celebrates Nick Saban's 70th Birthday

    The Crimson Tide threw an early birthday celebration for the head coach on Thursday who is celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend.
    Author:

    It was a few days early, but the Alabama football team made sure they got in a birthday celebration for Nick Saban's 70th birthday before players are allowed to head home for a brief break on the bye weekend. 

    The Alabama head coach's birthday is actually on Sunday, but because it falls on the Crimson Tide's off weekend this year, the team celebrated on Thursday. (Last year, Alabama beat Mississippi State 41-0 on Saban's 69th birthday.)

    At (almost) 70 years old, Saban's still got it and hasn't slowed down at all in coaching or recruiting. That was the theme of Thursday's birthday festivities, "70 and Still a Playa" with a cake and sign featuring Saban back in his playing days at Kent State.

    Along with the cake, there were cupcakes for the whole team to enjoy. Saban revealed on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference what type of cake he prefers to have on his birthday. 

    Read More

    "I like carrot cake, and Miss Carla, who works with Miss Terry, probably makes the best carrot cake in Tuscaloosa County for sure," Saban said. 

    Whether the whole team got some of Miss Carla's carrot cake or not on Thursday is unknown, but celebrating the legendary coach's 70th birthday is certainly a situation that deserves cake. 

    As is tradition around the football complex, the players donned party hats, blasted kazoos and serenaded their coach with the singing of "Happy Birthday." A new aspect this year was the addition of special shades worn by some of the players and Saban himself.

    Nick Saban 70th Birthday Celebration
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Football Celebrates Nick Saban's 70th Birthday

    7 minutes ago
    Football
    ASWA

    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 11

    34 minutes ago
    LSU cornerback Chasen Flott
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Cornerback Cordale Flott

    37 minutes ago
    Member Exclusive
    IMG_1898
    Recruiting

    Alabama Class of 2022 Commits Round Out Their Regular Seasons, Look Forward to Playoffs

    1 hour ago
    Keon Ellis dunk against Louisiana
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Corner: Don't Sleep on Keon Ellis

    2 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Rose Bowl game program, Alabama vs. California, Jan. 1, 1938
    History

    Throwback Thursday: 1938 Rose Bowl, Alabama vs. Cal

    4 hours ago
    Crimson Tikes: The Long Ashe Club
    All Things Bama

    Throwback Crimson Tikes: The Long Ashe Club

    6 hours ago
    Roberta Alison, Alabama tennis (1963-65)
    All Things Bama

    Pioneer Roberta Alison Left an "Unprecedented" Mark on the SEC

    6 hours ago