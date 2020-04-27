The Biggest Winner of the 2020 NFL Draft was the SEC

There were a number of winners during the 2020 NFL Draft over the weekend, but none may have been bigger than the Southeastern Conference.

The league had 63 players selected. It had the first pick. It had the last pick.

It was the 14th straight year the SEC topped all conferences with the most selections.

The league produced a record 15 opening-round draft picks.

Alabama and LSU each saw seven players taken in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, marking the fifth and sixth time that a single school has had seven players chosen in the first two rounds of a draft in the common draft era.

So what did we learn?

The path to the NFL is the most effective recruiting tool a school can have, and it’s the tool the SEC has used to build an empire. With 40 picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft, the empire will only grow stronger.

NFL

Less than three months ago, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was protecting Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV. Now, the Chiefs lineman, who has a doctorate in medicine, is moving to the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's fighting the coronavirus outbreak at a longterm care facility in Quebec.

The Chiefs' starting right guard, wrote a first-person story on his new role.

"My first day back in the hospital I felt nervous the night before, like a good nervous. Like before a game," Duvernay-Tardif wrote.

Did you notice?

• Grading every team’s NFL draft.

• Trent Williams finally got traded, and it was a great move for the Niners.

• Why the Jalen Hurts pick was a smart one for the Eagles.

• The coronavirus could have a massive impact on lower-tier U.S. soccer clubs.

• One of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash committed to play college hockey.

The lighter side

• Of course Carmen Electra is speaking up about The Last Dance. We'll just direct you to the interview Electra gave to Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times.

• The Patriots drafted a kicker with a neo-fascist tattoo that he says he’ll cover.

• Jeff Gordon made his debut in NASCAR’s iRacing simulation series and crashed so badly he almost flew off the track. ...

• He made a lot of people feel old with this ...

For more SI Hot Clicks