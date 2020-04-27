Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

The Biggest Winner of the 2020 NFL Draft was the SEC

Christopher Walsh

 There were a number of winners during the 2020 NFL Draft over the weekend, but none may have been bigger than the Southeastern Conference. 

The league had 63 players selected. It had the first pick. It had the last pick. 

It was the 14th straight year the SEC topped all conferences with the most selections. 

The league produced a record 15 opening-round draft picks.

Alabama and LSU each saw seven players taken in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, marking the fifth and sixth time that a single school has had seven players chosen in the first two rounds of a draft in the common draft era.

So what did we learn? 

The path to the NFL is the most effective recruiting tool a school can have, and it’s the tool the SEC has used to build an empire. With 40 picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft, the empire will only grow stronger.

NFL 

Less than three months ago, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was protecting Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV. Now, the Chiefs lineman, who has a doctorate in medicine, is moving to the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's fighting the coronavirus outbreak at a longterm care facility in Quebec.

The Chiefs' starting right guard, wrote a first-person story on his new role.

"My first day back in the hospital I felt nervous the night before, like a good nervous. Like before a game," Duvernay-Tardif wrote. 

Did you notice?

• Grading every team’s NFL draft.

• Trent Williams finally got traded, and it was a great move for the Niners. 

• Why the Jalen Hurts pick was a smart one for the Eagles. 

• The coronavirus could have a massive impact on lower-tier U.S. soccer clubs.

 One of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash committed to play college hockey. 

The lighter side 

• Of course Carmen Electra is speaking up about The Last Dance. We'll just direct you to the interview Electra gave to Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times.

• The Patriots drafted a kicker with a neo-fascist tattoo that he says he’ll cover. 

• Jeff Gordon made his debut in NASCAR’s iRacing simulation series and crashed so badly he almost flew off the track. ... 

• He made a lot of people feel old with this ... 

For more SI Hot Clicks

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live With The Tide: Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama expected to have numerous more players selected in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

SI Draft Tracker

Live With The Tide: 2020 NFL Draft First Round

Alabama aims to have a record-setting first round as the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

The Song Remains the Same: Alabama Geared Toward Having Another Big Draft in 2021

Death, taxes and Alabama having at least four picks in the first round of the NFL draft

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

DaneJ

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Trent Richardson

A lot Alabama fans forget that Trent Richardson, and not Mark Ingram II, was the Crimson Tide's first Doak Walker winner for best running back in college football

Christopher Walsh

Live With The Tide: Final Day of 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama heads into Saturday with nine players already drafted, 10 including former quarterback Jalen Hurts

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: NFL U

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

What They Said About Alabama Players Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

Quotes from general managers and coaches from across the league about what the newest crop of Crimson Tide players bring to the next level

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Thank You Readers and Congrats Class of 2020

A quick look at what's coming up with BamaCentral for the week of April 27-May 3

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Holt Rast

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh