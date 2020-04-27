“The Worm” was a different breed

If you watched last night’s two installments of The Last Dance, you heard all about Dennis Rodman’s mid-season vacation to Las Vegas and how his girlfriend Carmen Electra tried to hide when Michael Jordan himself went to pull Rodman out of bed.

If you’re like me, the Rodman-centric third episode of the documentary left you wishing there was an entire “30 for 30” just about The Worm. Judging by the interview Electra gave to Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times, there would be more than enough material.

Electra told Braxton how she and Rodman met at a Los Angeles night club and quickly began a whirlwind romance. She would fly to Chicago to see the Bulls play and cry on the flight home because she already missed Rodman.

When the couple was able to get together, they made the most of it. Electra detailed one particularly eventful off day spent with Rodman at his workplace.

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” Electra told the Times. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place—in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

“Obviously” on the court.

Just another reason why there’s nobody in the NBA these days quite like Dennis Rodman.

The best of SI

Grading every team’s NFL draft. ... Trent Williams finally got traded and it was a great move for the Niners. ... Why the Jalen Hurts pick was a smart one for the Eagles. ... The coronavirus could have a massive impact on lower-tier American soccer clubs.

Around the sports world

The Patriots drafted a kicker with a neo-fascist tattoo that he says he’ll cover. ... Jeff Gordon made his debut in NASCAR’s iRacing simulation series and crashed so badly he almost flew off the track. ... One of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash just committed to play college hockey. ... Tennis pro Dominic Thiem says he doesn’t think he should be donating money to lower-level players struggling during the tour shutdown.

Not sports

An oral history of the surreal Adam Pally-hosted Late Late Show episode. ... Dr. Anthony Fauci joked that he wanted Brad Pitt to play him on SNL and that’s just what happened.

