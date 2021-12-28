The "By-Example" Guy that Leads the Middle of the Alabama Defense

From the moment he arrived in Tuscaloosa, Henry To'oTo'o made a positive impression on his teammates and coaches and is now the leading tackler for the No. 1 team in the CFP.

It started in the summer as just one guy in a new place, trying to learn a new team, spending some extra time in the film room.But linebacker Henry To'oTo'o is a "by-example" guy, the kind of person who brings people with him according to Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

So it didn't stop there.

The first week of summer workouts, it was a couple linebackers with him to watch some extra film. The next week, it was a few more. By the end of the summer, it was all the linebackers in there with To'oTo'o, who had freshly arrived in Tuscaloosa as a transfer from Tennessee.

"The one thing that I was impressed about him when he came in is he soaked it all up," Golding said. "He didn't come in the first day trying to tell folks what to do. He came in and was aware of his surroundings, worked his butt off, and tried to work harder than everybody else and tried to learn the defense, and he tried to learn our players and how we do it here and what's the expectations. And I think once he got a grasp of that, then he decided to lead."

Six months later, To'oTo'o is now an SEC champion and in the College Football Playoff with Alabama. While those were all certainly aspirations he had when choosing Tuscaloosa as his transfer destination, it's more than just championships for him.

"Obviously, when you come to Alabama, you're going to compete for championships," To'oTo'o said. "For me, I just want to be able to come and mold with the guys, be a brother to everybody, and just be that guy they can depend on either on or off the field. Just be a good brother and good friend to them."

As the signal caller and leader in the middle of the defense, he plays a very important role to the success and cohesion of the entire defense. That hard work and relationship building in the offseason has led to major on field success for To'oTo'o this season.

In his first year with the Crimson Tide, the transfer linebacker leads the team with 100 tackles. The next closest in total tacks is Will Anderson Jr. at 91, and then it drops to defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams and Jordan Battle with 74 each.

To'oTo'o also has four sacks and a forced fumble on the season. He along with Anderson have consistently been pointed to as leaders on the defense and team as a whole by coaches and other players. They have different leadership styles according to Golding, but it creates the perfect balance for the defense.

"He's right in the center of our defense; so everybody has to follow exactly what Henry is saying," Anderson said. "Henry's a great leader. But me on the other side, I just try to be that more vocal leader, you know, make sure everybody is doing the right thing, holding everybody accountable so we can all be on the same page and everything can get done. So I think when you have two leaders like that on defense, everything works out great."

To'oTo'o dealt with an elbow injury that he sustained in the season opener against Miami and wore heavy padding on the elbow throughout most of the season. Even if he was dealing with pain or discomfort, To'oTo'o started all 13 games and continued to be the signal caller in the middle of the defense.

Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis called To'oTo'o the captain of the ship.

"If we don't get no call from him, he'll probably be asked ‑‑ we all out of place," Mathis said. "So, you know, once he give our call, he give the signal out in the call and we get to rolling from him. He play a big role in this defense.

"He's a great leader. Got a great mentality of football. I love him to death. I am glad he transferred."

It is a big responsibility for To'oTo'o according to defensive back Jordan Battle.

"When we're playing games, the biggest thing is communication," Battle said. "When the front‑end has the call and the back‑end has the call and we're all on the same page, that's when we make plays. When we're not, that's when we allow big plays. That's a big thing for Henry, a big task for Henry, get the defense on the same place, get the call in, and allow us to play our game."

It has been a long journey for To'oTo'o from Sacremento, California to Knoxville to his ultimate destination in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide. He said that it was a lengthy decision-making process for him and his family to decide where he would transfer, but To'oTo'o called the transfer portal a blessing. It doesn't work out for everyone, but it has been a positive experience for many including him, or wide receiver Jameson Williams or Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford.

While the CFP is now a familiar setting for many Alabama players, this will be To'oTo'o's first time on the big stage after plying for the Volunteers the last two seasons. He will once again, be in the center of the Crimson Tide defense when they line up against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.

To'oTo'o was not voted one of the four captains for this year's Crimson Tide team, but his leadership impact has been felt throughout the season dating back to those early days of summer.

"He naturally, I think, people gravitate towards him," Golding said. "And I think he can bring people places they can't bring themselves. And I think that's leadership."