December 6, 2021
Alabama Names Team Captains, Bryce Young MVP
Publish date:

The Alabama football program held its annual awards banquet Sunday night hours after being selected as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

The Crimson Tide named four captains at the team banquet on Sunday with Will Anderson Jr., Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal and Bryce Young elected as the representatives for the 2021 team.

The complete list of award winners is as follows.

Unsung Hero Award
To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

Ja’Corey Brooks, DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner

Outstanding Senior Scholar
To the senior with the highest GPA

Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

Slade Bolden, DJ Dale, Shane Lee, Seth McLaughlin, Jalen Milroe, Paul Tyson


Iron Man Award
To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program


Brian Branch, Cameron Latu, Seth McLaughlin, Drew Sanders

Most Inspiring Player
To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)

Will Anderson Jr.

Pat Trammel Award
To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama


Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray

Outstanding Defensive Performer
To the player with the most tackles/points


Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Phidarian Mathis, Henry To’oTo’o

Up-Front Award
To the outstanding lineman from each unit

Javion Cohen, Darrian Dalcourt, Tim Smith, Byron Young

Defensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit


Jalyn Armour-Davis, Christian Harris, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Jobe

Offensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Slade Bolden, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens, Jameson Williams

President's Award
To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success


Kendall Randolph, Brian Robinson Jr., Trey Sanders, Daniel Wright

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award
A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time


Johnny Musso

Special Teams Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable special teams player


Slade Bolden, Demouy Kennedy, Jaylen Moody, Will Reichard

Offensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable offensive player


John Metchie III, Jameson Williams, Bryce Young

Defensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable defensive player


Will Anderson Jr., Phidarian Mathis

Most Valuable Player Award
To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)


Bryce Young

Captain Awards
To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)


Will Anderson Jr., Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal, Bryce Young

2021 Alabama Football Team Captains
