Alabama Names Team Captains, Bryce Young MVP

The Crimson Tide named four captains at the team banquet on Sunday with Will Anderson Jr., Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal and Bryce Young elected as the representatives for the 2021 team.

The complete list of award winners is as follows.

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

Ja’Corey Brooks, DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA



Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

Slade Bolden, DJ Dale, Shane Lee, Seth McLaughlin, Jalen Milroe, Paul Tyson



Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program



Brian Branch, Cameron Latu, Seth McLaughlin, Drew Sanders

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)



Will Anderson Jr.

Pat Trammel Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama



Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points



Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Phidarian Mathis, Henry To’oTo’o

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit



Javion Cohen, Darrian Dalcourt, Tim Smith, Byron Young

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit



Jalyn Armour-Davis, Christian Harris, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Jobe

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Slade Bolden, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens, Jameson Williams

President's Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success



Kendall Randolph, Brian Robinson Jr., Trey Sanders, Daniel Wright

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time



Johnny Musso

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player



Slade Bolden, Demouy Kennedy, Jaylen Moody, Will Reichard

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player



John Metchie III, Jameson Williams, Bryce Young

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player



Will Anderson Jr., Phidarian Mathis

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)



Bryce Young

Captain Awards

To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)



Will Anderson Jr., Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal, Bryce Young