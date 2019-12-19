Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Gymnastics Gives Glimpse at 2020 Season During Crimson and White Preview

Alabama Athletics
Allie Wright

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — "Vibrant" was theme Wednesday night when the Alabama gymnastics team held its equivalent to a scrimmage or preseason game with its annual Crimson and White Preview at Coleman Coliseum. 

The squad worked through four different routines as it gave a preview for the new 2020 season. 

“Our goal for the season is to just leave nothing behind. This is the hardest working team I have ever been a part of,” senior Shea Mahoney said. “They are a close-knit group of girls. I just hope we continue to be close because we will be pretty unstoppable if we do.”

The night wasn't all about scoring, though, as each gymnast was able to answer an interview question throughout the evening. The new freshman also got a chance to introduce themselves to fans.

“Our team has two sides. One side is always in the gym and super focused, leave everything at the door. We have a circle outside of the door and we slap it to leave everything outside of the gym. We are ready to work” sophomore Griffin James said. “We also we have a very vibrant and fun group of girls. We love to be together Whenever I have a bad day they just turn everything around.”

The beginning of the evening was marked with a “Thorns and Transformation” video as a few gymnasts shared the “rose,” or goal, they want to achieve this season.

The first round consisted of a few bar and vault routines. Mahoney was the first to go on the vault, finishing with a whopping score of 9.9 from the exhibition judges. Junior Kylie Dickson also got time on the vault before freshman Mati Waligora introduced her new routine on the bars. 

The first round ended with Junior Lexi Graber landing a 9.85 on the vault and sophomore Shallon Olsen scoring a 9.9.

The second round started with Dickson doing her uneven bar routine for a score of 9.875. Sophomore Jensie Givens also performed her bar routine, finishing with a 9.85.

The end of the second round featured freshman Makarri Doggette and Mahoney on the bars, and both finished with a 9.9.

The third event was the balance beam, with Olsen and Graber both sticking their landing. Junior Alonza Klopfer also showed off her beam routine.

The fourth and final event was floor exercise. Throughout all routines the crowd was encouraged to cheer on the gymnast, which was heard during Mahoney’s routine. James also performed on floor as well as Graber and Olsen.

_H1_2364

“I hope we use tonight as a starting point for realizing what we’re capable of,” Crimson Tide coach Dana Duckworth said. “It was wonderful getting some of the freshmen out there and getting their feet wet. We have a lot of gymnastics to add and we’re still working on getting everyone healthy, but we had a nice base out there tonight to build on going into the season.”

Alabama visits Auburn for its first meet of the season on Jan. 10 starting at 8 p.m. CT. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Instant analysis: Alabama Defeats Samford Thanks to John Petty's Hot Shooing Night

Tyler Martin

Alabama moves to 5-5 on the season after defeating Samford on Wednesday night

Petty shoots Tide to road win

Cary L. Clark

Huntsville junior scored 39 in Tide's 105-87 win over Samford in Birmingham

Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball vs Samford in the Chick-fil-a Birmingham Classic

Tyler Martin

Alabama and Samford are set to tip off at 6:30 on SEC Network Plus

Kenyan Drake/Julio Jones Named BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

Kenyan Drake and Julio Jones the first split winners of the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Breaking: Four-Star Running Back Jase McClellan Flips From Oklahoma to Alabama

Tyler Martin

Jase McClellan blosters Alabama's 2020 class on Early National Signing Day

Quick Hits: Nick Saban Updates Practices, Injuries and Signing Class

Christopher Walsh

DeVonta Smith and Christian Harris limited at practice, but expected to do more

Alabama Announces Signing 20 Players for Recruiting Class of 2020

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tide still has room to add more players as first day of Early Signing Period winds down

Practice Report: Alabama May Be Bulking Up on the Defensive Line for Michigan

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide freshman nose tackle D.J. Dale considered doubtful for Citrus Bowl, has yet to join bowl practices

Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood named first-team All-Americans by coaches

Christopher Walsh

Jaylen Waddle overlooked at returner by the AFCA, ensuring Alabama won't have a consensus All-American this season

Jared Mayden Wins 'Good Guy' Award from Crimson Tide Writers

Christopher Walsh

Senior safety Jared Mayden receives annual award from Alabama media