The Extra Point: Alabama Basketball Exits SEC Tournament with More Questions than Answers

Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, 82-76, in the second round of the SEC Tournament bringing their losing streak to three games.

After having a lead as big as 14 points in the second half, the Alabama basketball team collapsed and saw their lead ultimately slip away as the Vanderbilt Commodores came back and defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 82-76, in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

The game was another example of the consistent inconsistency that the Alabama basketball team has played with all season.

While effort and energy have been problems for the Crimson Tide as of late, that was not the case in the first half of the game. Alabama jumped out to an early lead and played with intense effort on defense holding Vanderbilt to just 28 first half points as the Crimson Tide entered halftime with a ten-point lead.

But with the beginning of the second half came the mistakes for the Crimson Tide. Turnovers and fouls began to pile up and the energy that was seen in first half seemed to have disappeared. The Commodores took all the momentum and eventually the game, knocking Alabama out of the SEC Tournament. With the loss, Alabama's record falls to 19-13 for the season.

It was another frustrating performance and proved that the issues that have been plaguing the Alabama basketball team for the majority of the season have still not been solved.

Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, the most important part of the season is still to come. Even after the loss, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Alabama projected as No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team has shown they are capable of winning big games and will look to gain back some momentum and make a run in the big dance.

However, after the loss in the SEC Tournament there are several questions surrounding the Alabama basketball team. Which Alabama team will show up in the NCAA Tournament? How will they handle the adversity and tense moments that will certainly come? These questions will need to be answered if the Crimson Tide wants to have success and continue their season.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on CBS.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama's loss to Vanderbilt and their outlook for the NCAA Tournament.