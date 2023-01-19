The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Coaching and Mentoring Can Go Both Ways

Being a good coach is the backbone to having a successful team. Alabama is known to be a sports school filled with incredible athletes and dedicated coaches.

Specifically, the Alabama gymnastics team has thrived this season with new head coach, Ashley Johnston. The team has wowed the audience with their consistency, performance, and teamwork.

A lot of those qualities come from having a good coach that knows how to give corrections in a way that makes sense for each athlete. All athletes work and think differently.

Having a coach that is willing to understand how each athlete works is beneficial so that new information can sit with the athletes correctly. While good coaching can make a team great, athletes’ attitudes towards coaches can also affect how the team performs.

With Alabama's gymnastics team, the gymnasts have put in the work in order to succeed and to help Johnston feel secure as the new head coach. Being able to communicate not only with teammates, but with coaches too, can really make a big difference when it comes to the overall performance of a team.

When athletes and coaches are able to work together, it is usually very visible during competitions. That has been demonstrated already through the Alabama gymnasts' confidence, consistency, and agility.

Alabama gymnastics competes against Florida this Friday night at 6:30 CT at home, and will be aired on SEC network.

