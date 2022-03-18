Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Ready to Defend SEC Title

After a strong finish to the season, the Alabama gymnastics team has their focus on repeating at the SEC Championships.

To say the Alabama gymnastics team has momentum right now would be an understatement.

Two weeks ago on Senior Night, the Crimson Tide dominated Arkansas with a score of 198.075 which tied for the second-best score in program history. Then, just two days later, Alabama went to the Elevate the Stage competition and hit the 198 mark again, beating Auburn, Arkansas, and Georgia to win the meet.

Now, after a week off and a roster full of athletes who are peaking at the right time, the Alabama gymnastics team is ready to compete at the SEC Championships and defend the title that they won in 2021. 

However, it will not be an easy task.

Alabama is currently ranked as the No. 6 team in the country along with the Auburn Tigers and will have to compete against them as well as the No. 2 Florida Gators and No. 5 LSU Tigers. While the competition is stiff, if the Crimson Tide perform as they have at the last couple of meets, they have a good chance to win the SEC Championships and move up the rankings. 

The impressive thing about the Alabama gymnastics team has been the depth of the roster and the ability of anyone on the team to post a high score.

Luisa Blanco has led the way all year and been first in the all-around in several meets. In the Elevate the Stage competition, Blanco tied her career-best on the vault with a score of 9.950. 

Two others to watch out for are Lexi Graber and Lily Hudson. Graber, a fifth-year senior, has consistently been the Crimson Tide's best performer on the floor exercise including a score of 9.975 on Senior Night. 

Hudson, a freshman, has improved all year and has the ability to score high on several of the events. She proved that when she took second in the all-around at the Elevate the Stage competition.

With their sights on being the best, the Alabama gymnastics team will try to ride this momentum all the way to a national championship.

The SEC Championships are on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss the Alabama gymnastics team and the upcoming SEC Championships.

Alabama gymnast Lexi Graber (left) reacts to her score of 9.975 in her final floor exercise in Coleman Coliseum Friday
Alabama gymnastics celebration
Lilly Hudson, Alabama gymnastics
Alabama gymnastics team
Alabama gymnast Shae Mahoney

Luke Ratliff leads the Alabama student section
