Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Alabama Men's Basketball Needs Improved 'Effort and Leadership'

After a disappointing home loss to Texas A&M, Alabama basketball knows it needs to play harder if it wants success in the postseason.

For college basketball, the month of March means a little more. The effort intensifies, the moments get bigger, and the stakes get higher.

In an embarrassing 87-71 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in their final home game of the season, Alabama basketball did not bring the level of effort and intensity required to win important basketball games in March.

"The end's gonna come quick if this is the effort we get," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said."We're as good as our effort is and it'd be really disappointing for some of these guys to end their career here at Alabama with these type of losses."

Much has been made about the inconsistent nature of the Alabama basketball team this year. Media members and fans alike have wondered how a team can play so well against some of the top teams in the country and then suffer inexplicable losses to teams with a lot less talent.

The answer lies in the effort. No one is doubting the Crimson Tide's talent and ability to play at a high level but it's the intangibles like effort and playing hard consistently that have held the team back. Oats also pointed to the leadership of the team as an area where the team has been lacking at times.

Read More

"We've got some guys that are trying to lead," Oats said. "Sometimes, even if you're not playing well yourself, you can still speak, and I've tried to get that across. We've got to do a better job of building leaders, and helping them become leaders That's one place where I've failed this team to be honest with you, because we don't have the leadership we've had in the past."

With only one regular season game left before postseason play, the Crimson Tide needs to improve their effort and leadership quickly if they want to make a run.

The good news for Alabama is that they are still firmly in the NCAA Tournament as both ESPN and Sports Illustrated's Bracketology have them as a No. 5 seed. The talent is there for the Crimson Tide but the question remains, will they play with enough intensity to have success?

Alabama will play the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday at 11 A.M. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama basketball's effort and their chances of making a run in the postseason.

The Extra Point: Alabama Men's Basketball Needs Improved 'Effort and Leadership'

030222_MBB_GaryJu_Texas A&M_6952
030222_MBB_ShackelfordJa_Texas A&M_9777
030222_MBB_GurleyNo_Texas A&M_9785
030222_MBB_DavisonJD_Texas A&M_6956
030222_MBB_BediakoCh_Texas A&M_1687

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things CW: What's a Win Against Nick Saban Worth? Money and Whole Lot More

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young reacts after a defensive play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 75-68.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Alabama Men's Basketball Doesn't Have to Look Far For Inspiration

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Lake Gibson's Cormani McClain makes a touchdown catch against the Lakeland defense during first half action at Virgil Ramage Stadium in Lakeland Fl. Friday November 12 2021.
Recruiting

Five Things to Watch for During Alabama's Second Junior Day

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago
030322_WBB_BarberHa_Georgia_RC6772
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 4, 2022

By Katie Windham10 hours ago
030322_WBB_DavisBr_Georgia_RC1797
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Fends Off Georgia Comeback Effort in SEC Tournament, 74-62

By Clayton Connick12 hours ago
Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young celebrates with Big Al after scoring in the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Alabama vs. Georgia

By Christopher Walsh14 hours ago
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Updates Football Roster to Reveal New Heights, Weights Heading into Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2), Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) combine to tackle Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the second half of Alabama's 41-0 win over Mississippi State.
All Things Bama

Alabama Announces 2022 Homecoming Date, Opponent

By Katie Windham19 hours ago