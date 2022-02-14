The Extra Point: An Update on Alabama's Rookies in the NBA

Former Alabama basketball players Herb Jones and Joshua Primo have both gotten significant playing time in their first season in the NBA.

Both the college and professional basketball seasons are in full swing and while the Alabama men's basketball team is looking to make a run towards the NCAA Tournament, several former Alabama basketball players are impressing in their first seasons as professionals.

This week is All-Star Weekend for the NBA and while most of the league will be getting a rest from the grind of the regular season, former Alabama star Herbert Jones will be headed to Cleveland to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Jones, the 2021 SEC Player of the Year, was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 35th pick of last year's NBA draft and has exceeded expectations in his rookie season.

After starting the year with limited playing time, Jones quickly worked his way into the starting lineup and now has started 44 games and become a key part of the Pelicans team. For the season, Jones is averaging 9.6 PPG and four rebounds a game.

While the counting stats aren't off the charts, his defense, hustle, and basketball IQ have been evident and the league has taken notice. Jones leads all NBA rookies in the steals category averaging one and a half per game.

That same hustle and effort endeared him to Crimson Tide fans while he was at Alabama and is now paying off at the next level.

Another rookie and former Alabama player that has been making an impact is Joshua Primo. Primo was a surprise lottery pick when he was taken 12th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

One of the younger players ever drafted, Primo was a great shooter with a lot of offensive potential at Alabama and the Spurs were willing to take a chance on him. He has split time between the G-League and the NBA level but in 28 games he has averaged 5.1 points.

With time to grow and develop, expect Primo to have an expanded role for the Spurs in the coming years and continue to improve his offensive game.

Once again, Herb Jones will be playing in the Rising Stars Challenge this coming weekend. The games will be held Friday night in Cleveland and televised on TNT.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Christopher Walsh discuss the rookie seasons of Herb Jones and Joshua Primo.