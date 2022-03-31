Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Assessing Alabama Basketball's Transfer Portal News

Alabama forward Jusaun Holt entered the transfer portal on Wednesday making him the third scholarship player from last year's team to enter into the portal.

While a national champion has yet to be crowned for this season in college basketball and the world has its focus on the upcoming Final Four games, the players and coaches on the Alabama basketball team have already turned their focus to next season.

On Wednesday, Alabama forward Jusaun Holt entered his name into the transfer  portal becoming the third scholarship player from Alabama to do so. Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who are also forwards, announced their intentions last week to enter into the portal.

Jusaun Holt

Jusaun Holt vs. Louisiana

All three played in reserve roles for the Crimson Tide this past season and will look to move onto a program where will they have a chance at more playing time and an expanded role.

After a disappointing end to the season in which Alabama lost in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide will see a lot of roster changes this offseason with players both leaving and entering the program.

While it has already been announced that several players will be leaving Alabama via the transfer portal, Nate Oats and his staff have already begun trying to bring in transfers as well.

Two names to watch out for are Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn and Ohio guard Mark Sears. Llewellyn has already visited Tuscaloosa while Mark Sears played at Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama and has been rumored to be interested in the Crimson Tide.

Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points per game last season to go along with four rebounds while Sears averaged 19.6 PPG and four assists a contest. With the Crimson Tide expected to lose their starting backcourt both players would be important pickups for Alabama. 

The Alabama women's basketball team has also already had movement in the transfer portal. After an impressive run in the WNIT, the Crimson Tide have received commitments from two transfers, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Ryan Cobbins. 

Barker, the daughter of former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, is transferring from Georgia while Ryan Cobbins is transferring from North Dakota State.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss the latest transfer portal news for the Alabama basketball team.

Alex Tchikou
Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luguentz Dort (0) during the second half at Wells Fargo Arena (AZ).
Sarah Ashlee Barker
Sarah Ashlee Barker

