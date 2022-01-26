The Extra Point: Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's Loss to Georgia

Alabama suffered a rough loss to Georgia on Tuesday night, leaving the Crimson Tide with lots of questions heading into a very difficult stretch of games.

After winning two in a row, Alabama basketball suffered a very difficult loss to Georgia on Tuesday night, a team that had yet to win a conference game in the 2021-22 season.

The setback is potentially a major one for the Crimson Tide, with upcoming games against No. 4 Baylor, No. 1 Auburn, and No. 12 Kentucky on the horizon.

Alabama struggled mightily defensively against the Bulldogs, allowing the third most points Georgia has scored in a game all season. The Crimson Tide as a collective looked sluggish in its rotations, leading to open three-point looks that Georgia converted on, as well as offensive rebounding opportunities that turned into points.

Offensively Alabama looked equally as sluggish. Junior guard Jaden Shackelford was a bright spot with 20 points, but he was unable to bring the team along with him. Players looked disinterested in halfcourt sets, and once again the team shot less than 33% from beyond the arc.

After the game, head coach Nate Oats noted the effort of his team.

"“We showed it at times tonight, but it’s just not there consistently. We showed it against Missouri at times, especially at the end of the game. But the consistent effort for 40 minutes just hasn’t been there frequent enough this year," Oats said. “We continue to have these issues of playing up and down to our level of competition.”

