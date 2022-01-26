Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's Loss to Georgia

Alabama suffered a rough loss to Georgia on Tuesday night, leaving the Crimson Tide with lots of questions heading into a very difficult stretch of games.

After winning two in a row, Alabama basketball suffered a very difficult loss to Georgia on Tuesday night, a team that had yet to win a conference game in the 2021-22 season.

The setback is potentially a major one for the Crimson Tide, with upcoming games against No. 4 Baylor, No. 1 Auburn, and No. 12 Kentucky on the horizon.

Alabama struggled mightily defensively against the Bulldogs, allowing the third most points Georgia has scored in a game all season. The Crimson Tide as a collective looked sluggish in its rotations, leading to open three-point looks that Georgia converted on, as well as offensive rebounding opportunities that turned into points.

Offensively Alabama looked equally as sluggish. Junior guard Jaden Shackelford was a bright spot with 20 points, but he was unable to bring the team along with him. Players looked disinterested in halfcourt sets, and once again the team shot less than 33% from beyond the arc. 

Read More

After the game, head coach Nate Oats noted the effort of his team.

"“We showed it at times tonight, but it’s just not there consistently. We showed it against Missouri at times, especially at the end of the game. But the consistent effort for 40 minutes just hasn’t been there frequent enough this year," Oats said. “We continue to have these issues of playing up and down to our level of competition.”

Check out the video at the top of the page where Blake Byler and BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham break down the results of Alabama's loss to Georgia.

The Extra Point: Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's Loss to Georgia

Jaden Shackelford vs. Georgia
Keon Ellis at Georgia
Noah Gurley vs. Georgia
JD Davison at Georgia

Keon Ellis vs. Georgia
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's Loss to Georgia

34 seconds ago
Class of 2023 athlete Sawyer Deerman
Recruiting

Tuscaloosa Native Sawyer Deerman Hoping for Dream Offer from Alabama

2 hours ago
Alabama basketball team
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: For Alabama Basketball, It's Time to Face the Truth

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Class of 2024 running back Jason Brown Jr.
Recruiting

Elite 2024 Running back Jason Brown Jr. Impressed with Alabama After Recent Offer

5 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs No. 4 Baylor

6 hours ago
Nate Oats at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

After Loss at Georgia, Alabama Basketball is Seeking Answers

8 hours ago
The Best of Crimson Tikes: May 10-16, 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bummer

9 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

16 hours ago