The Extra Point: How Much Does Jalen Milroe Change Alabama's Offense?

It doesn't take a genius to spot the differences between Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe.

Just on physical appearance alone, Young's slight frame and physique make him look very unassuming while Milroe appears as if he is training to be a star in the next blockbuster action movie.

However, as much as they differ physically, the way in which the two play the quarterback position may be even more of a contrast.

Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has become known for his cool presence, command of the offense, and ability to pick apart defenses with both an elite throwing arm and impeccable accuracy and touch.

Jalen Milroe is a much different quarterback who uses his athleticism and size to be a dominant runner with the ability to break off a big play using his legs. While Milroe has a strong arm, his passing arsenal is limited and he has not yet shown the ability to throw with consistent accuracy down the field.

The injury to Bryce Young's throwing shoulder is certainly something the Crimson Tide would have liked to have avoided, but if he is forced to miss some time, that doesn't mean the Alabama offense will be unsuccessful with Milroe at the helm.

While Young's talents create an efficient and explosive passing game, Milroe allows the Crimson Tide to effectively utilize their rushing attack as evident in the game against Arkansas.

In the 49-26 victory over the Razorbacks, Alabama racked up 317 rushing yards, a season-high, including three touchdown runs of over 70 yards to put the game away. With Milroe at the controls, expect a more run-centered offense from the Crimson Tide, using the explosiveness of Milroe and running back Jahmyr Gibbs to try and create big plays.

While Alabama certainly hopes Bryce Young can return to the field quickly, Jalen Milroe's time playing quarterback could help unlock the running game for the Crimson Tide and give them a more balanced offense for their most important games later on in the season.

