Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Leaves Arkansas Game with Injury

University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday's game at Arkansas.

Young was in pain after a pass attempt to wide receiver Traeshon Holden on third-and-8 during the first plays of the second quarter. He immediately headed off the field and pointed to his throwing shoulder when talking to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

After throwing down his helmet in frustration, the quarterback subsequently entered the Alabama medical tent where he remained for an extended period of time before running to the locker room midway through the quarter. He didn't move his right arm while heading in.

The sideline reporter said on the broadcast that she heard a loud yell from Alabama's medical tent shortly after Young entered. The team did not provide an immediate update.

"Well, he's got a shoulder injury, I don't know the extent of it. I don't know how bad it is," Saban told CBS on his way to the locker room at halftime.

The quarterback was back on the sideline for the second half with his helmet. He was described as being "questionable" to return. Young stood in the huddle with teammates prior to Alabama's first snaps of the third quarterback, but returned to the sideline with the reserves.

Young landed hard on his his throwing shoulder with his arm extended two plays previous, scrambling to his right when trying to avoid former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders. The possession ended with kicker Will Reichard missing a 53-yard field-goal attempt.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was 7-for-13 for 173 yards, with one touchdown and one interception when he left the game. He also ran in a touchdown.

Alabama was ahead 14-0 at the time of the injury. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe entered the game and quickly led a short touchdown drive for a 21-0 lead. The Crimson Tide extended its advantage to 28-0 on a 22-yard touchdown by JoJo Earle, who was playing in his first game this season due to an injury.

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron tweeted that he twice suffered a similar injury to his AC joint and labrum against Tennessee and Arkansas.

Young came into the game with 1,029 yards on 83-of-121 passing with 13 scores and two interceptions, to go with 16 carries for 150 yards and two scores on the ground.

This story will be updated as necessary.

