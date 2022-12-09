The Extra Point: Is there Potential for more Alabama Transfers?

Alabama has seen a lot of change to their roster over the past week, and with the activity not slowing down, there is a real possibility Alabama goes into their Sugar Bowl game without many of their key players from the season.

Alabama has already had several players enter the transfer portal, with the likes of Treason Holden, Trey Sanders, and others deciding to opt out of the Sugar Bowl and get a head start on deciding where they want to play next year.

With some position groups being deep in talent coming into next year, Alabama does have the number 1 recruiting class for the 2023 class, the possibility of Alabama having players leave for playing time seems high.

Alabama currently has seven running back on their current roster, not including Sanders, and with two in the 2023 class, that is a group that could see some change heading into next season.

In all likelihood, there won't be too much more change until after the Sugar Bowl. Players who already decided to enter into the transfer will most likely been the only ones for a little while, as some people who are on the fence might get some time against Kansas St.

The Crimson Tide will have a lot of new faces as players enter the portal and some will declare for the NFL draft, but with the Sugar Bowl coming up in a few weeks time, Alabama will look to some different players to help them get a win on New Year's Eve.