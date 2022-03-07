The Extra Point: No. 2 Alabama Softball is Undefeated Heading Into SEC Play

No. 2 Alabama softball (20-0) kept the fans at Rhoads Stadium happy, emerging victorious in four games over the weekend in the T-Mobile Crimson Classic. With Monday's game against Eastern Illinois being canceled due to weather, the Crimson Tide will now head into its SEC schedule.

Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU in a three game series over the upcoming weekend, and the Crimson Tide got some good news regarding the injury of pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl on Sunday.

Overall, Alabama is hitting .326 as a team on the season and holding opponents to a minimal .186 average. The Crimson Tide has hit 19 home runs with Megan Bloodworth leading the team with five round-trippers.

In the circle, Alabama has been incredible no matter the pitcher. Giving up just 22 runs in 20 games, the Crimson Tide holds a 1.06 team ERA. Montana Fouts, who has pitched 54.2 innings, has given up just 6 earned runs, holding a 0.77 ERA. She is a perfect 10-0 on the season because she sets her offense up well by shutting down the opponent.

LSU is currently 17-6 on the season, and the Tigers have won four in a row. Alabama has faced tough opponents throughout the year, defeating No. 16 Arizona, No. 6 Virginia Tech, No. 21 Louisiana, and a very talented Texas team this past weekend. This Crimson Tide team has been tested and emerged successful every time so far. Patrick Murphy will look for his team to build on their success entering an always tough SEC schedule.