Skip to main content

The Extra Point: The SEC Player of the Year Race

Alabama's Brandon Miller almost certainly leads the pack.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2nd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team not only has an argument for the best team in all of college basketball, it boasts one of the best players in all of college basketball.

Freshman Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-9 wing from Antioch, Tennessee, has taken the college basketball world by storm this season leading the Crimson Tide to its 17-2 start to the season. Additionally, Miller leads Alabama in scoring at 19.8 points per game and is its second-leading rebounder at 8.3 per contest.

These numbers have made him a standout among other players in the Southeastern Conference. Miller's numbers rank him first in the SEC in scoring and fourth in the SEC in rebounding. 

While Miller appears to be a frontrunner, a freshman winning SEC Player of the Year is not an often occurrence. The last freshman to win the award was Kentucky's Malik Monk in 2017, but he was named Co-Player of the Year along with South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The last freshman to win the award outright was Kentucky's Anthony Davis in 2012.

One of Miller's biggest challengers for the award comes from Kentucky as well in forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last year's winner. Tshiebwe has been a force this year averaging over 16 points and 14 rebounds per game, and his stock will only rise as Kentucky appears to have gotten its season back on track. 

Additionally, Arkansas' Ricky Council IV has a strong case as one of the best scorers in the league, but his stock has slipped as Arkansas has faced some struggles early in conference play.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Austin Hannon discuss who the favorites are for SEC Player of the Year.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Coleman Coliseum.
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Set to Host 4-Star Recruit Against Mississippi State

By Austin Hannon
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban coming out of the visitor's locker room at LSU
All Things Bama

Why Alabama Losing Both Coordinators Isn't Necessarily a Bad Thing: Just a Minute

By Katie Windham
Griffen-Quinerly
All Things Bama

The Bond Between Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly

By Mason Smith
Joe Namath, The Sporting News, Jan. 25, 1969
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Hunter De Siver
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Initial Hot Board for Alabama Offensive Coordinator: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Essence Cody - Alabama WBB
All Things Bama

2023 Women's Basketball Signee Essence Cody Named McDonald's All-American

By Mason Smith
Jalen Hurts, black and white
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Jalen Hurts' True Alma Mater

By Hunter De Siver