The Extra Point: Who Will Emerge as Bryce Young's Go-To Receiver?

Over the last several seasons, with the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Devonta Smith, and Jameson Williams, Alabama's offense has been defined by having dynamic and game-breaking wide receivers.

Now a third of the way into the 2022 season, a Crimson Tide pass catcher as dominant as the aforementioned names has yet to emerge. Instead, it's been a collective effort with different receivers taking the lead role in each game.

In the opening game against Utah State, Traeshon Holden led they way with 70 yards and two touchdowns. On Saturday, it was Ja'Corey Brooks who broke out against Vanderbilt with 117 yards and two touchdowns. And suprisingly, before the game against the Commodores, running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the leading receiver for the Crimson Tide after being the top pass catcher against Texas and Louisiana Monroe.

While a consistent star receiver has yet to emerge, that might not actually be a bad thing for the Alabama offense. With an elite quarterback like Bryce Young who is able to throw to any receiver, it could be harder for opposing defenses to cover the Crimson Tide not knowing who to key in on.

Alabama has been able to put their depth at the position on display this season with eight different wide receivers recording a reception. Also, more help could soon be on the way in the form of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell, two receivers with elite speed, who are looking to make their return to the field in the coming weeks.

With tougher conference games soon on the horizon, Alabama and Bryce Young will hope to find one if not several receivers to rely on. Luckily for the Crimson Tide, a number of talented guys look primed and ready to fill that role and it will be interesting to see who takes it on.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Katie Windham discuss who will emerge as Alabama's top wide receiver.