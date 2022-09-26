Film Room: Ja'Corey Brooks' Career Day

Heading into No. 2 Alabama's SEC-opening tilt with Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide had a well-documented receiving problem.

Through three games, Alabama struggled to find a go-to wide receiver, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the Crimson Tide's leader in multiple major receiving categories.

Enter Ja'Corey Brooks.

From Alabama's second drive of the game, Brooks emerged as a top target for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, pulling in six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

That stat line was completed by halftime.

Brooks' six catches tied a career-high, and his 117 yards and two scores both set new career-highs for the sophomore from Miami.

Coming into the season, many expected Brooks to be one of the most featured receivers in the offense after his heroics in the 2021 Iron Bowl as well as his play in the College Football Playoff as a freshman. It came as a surprise to many to see him not listed as a starter on the first official depth chart.

After struggling to get Alabama's typically dynamic, deep-threat passing attack to click for the first fourth of the season, Young exploded for 385 yards passing against Vanderbilt, a season high, and Brooks was the primary catalyst.

With Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton leaving some to be desired thus far, Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell having not yet played due to injury, and some of the freshmen struggling with drops, Brooks has a clear path to becoming the focal point of Alabama's passing game as the season progresses.

Below are some of the plays that Brooks excelled in, and how he was utilized in them.

1st and 10, 10:05 1Q

After the Crimson Tide went empty on its first possession of the game, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien began the second drive with some aggression through the air.

On this first down play, Brooks lined up to the outside on the short side of the field, and Vanderbilt lined up with loose coverage about seven yards off him at the snap.

The Commodore defensive back played soft coverage beyond the first down marker, which allowed Brooks to sit around seven yards past the line of scrimmage for a curl and an easy catch-and-run.

2nd and 4, 8:55 1Q

After the first play of the drive went to Brooks, Young proceeded to throw to Brooks for the remaining three plays of the possession. The second play was another curl route pitch-and-catch, and after a short gain on the third play of the drive the above touchdown was set up.

Just like the rest of the drive, Brooks lined up outside on the short side of the field, and once again the defensive back played soft coverage on him.

Brooks took off on his route and stuttered around five yards into it which caused the defender to bite. After setting up the curl route on the previous plays in the drive, Brooks blew past his defender who bit on the stutter and ran free into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.

Alabama's first touchdown drive of the game was four plays and 68 yards, all of which were attributed to Brooks.

3rd and 10, 1:53 1Q

Later on in the quarter facing a third-and-long, once again Brooks was met with soft zone coverage.

This time lined up on the left side of the field, Brooks took off nearly 20 yards downfield to pull his man with him, then cut back towards Young for a comeback route. Brooks found a soft spot in Vanderbilt's deep zone coverage and made the catch for a first down.

Brooks was continually used as a very solid possession receiver throughout the game as he was able to sit down in zone coverage and haul in catches with his soft hands.

After being used as a possession receiver for much of the game aside from the touchdown, O'Brien dialed up a deep shot for Brooks to showcase his ability stretching the field.

Lined up on the outside once again, Brooks ran a double move against the corner lined up seven yards off of him. Brooks ran inside the corner then cut outside down the sideline, creating just enough separation for Young to deliver a very well-thrown ball.

Brooks also showed his ability to make difficult catches while airborne, as he adjusted his body to position himself to bring down the catch in the end zone.

This isn't the first time Brooks has shown he can go deep either, with his aforementioned touchdown catch to tie the Iron Bowl last season as well as a 40-plus yard touchdown against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Brooks may not be the burner that Jameson Williams was a season ago, but if O'Brien and the offensive staff utilize Brooks' abilities as a possession receiver on intermediate routes to set up his big-play ability like they did against the Commodores, Alabama has a very exciting receiving threat on its hands.

