Think Nick Saban's Value Underrated? You Don't Know the Half of It: All Things CW

Every once in a while you might come across something on social media that really changes your perspective on things, and a post by Wayne Ingram did exactly that for many college football fans on Monday.

Ingram, who calls himself a "Maker of coach salary spreadsheets," and is "Smarter than your average bear" on Twitter, did a breakdown of what Alabama and Auburn paid their head football coach since Nick Saban was hired in 2007.

We should note that he didn't include Mike Shula's buyout when he was fired in 2007, which worked out to a base payment of $3 million, plus his base salary of $200,000 a year for each of the five years remaining on his contract.

Nevertheless, Ingram's point was a head-turner, that if you factored in buyouts, Auburn has spent roughly $10 million more over the same time period, $122 million by the Tigers, compared to $111 by the Crimson Tide.

He then went back and broke it down by wins, with each costing Auburn approximately $1.34 million, compared to just $580,276 for Alabama.

First a disclaimer. Ingram's numbers are almost certainly a little off. Sometimes buyouts are somewhat offset by what the coach makes during his next job, and trying to pin down exactly what a school paid out can be tricky. Moreover, coaches have bonuses and other benefits that may not have been factored by wherever he got his numbers.

However, in terms of the big picture he makes a huge point.

When Tommy Tuberville stepped down at Auburn in 2008, he still was set to receive a $5.08 million buyout, and everyone knows that's accurate because it was even in his resignation letter.

"This letter will confirm our recent conversations about my status as Head Football Coach. After long consideration, I have decided to resign. I understand that, notwithstanding my resignation, the University will make a total payment of $5,083,334 as outlined in Section 21 of my contract. I also understand that the structure and timing of the payments may be modified by mutual agreement."

Athletic director Jay Jacobs wrote a one-word response: "Agreed."

Remember Auburn's JetGate scandal in 2003, when it leaked that the Tigers were set to spend $4 million to fire Tuberville and hire Bobby Petrino? It didn't happen, but still set the buyout market after becoming becoming public knowledge.

Four years later, it also made critics of Saban's initial contract, when he became the first $4-million-a-year coach in college football, look kind of silly.

Subsequently, Gene Chizik reportedly had a $7.5 million dollar buyout from Auburn. And Gus Mazahn had a buyout of nearly $21.7 million despite never having a losing season with the Tigers.

Bryan Harsin, who was fired this season, had buyout of approximately $15.8 million, roughly half of which had to be paid within 30 days.

If those numbers are close to being accurate, it means that Auburn has been on the hook for more than $50 million, paying people not to coach the Tigers (against Saban).

It's also in line with what Ingram had listed.

Auburn easily leads the Southeastern Conference as the buyout kings, although some others schools have had some eye-popping numbers as well.

Arkansas is the school that most point to as being buyout heavy before Sam Pittman brought some much-needed stability to the program. Houston Nutt had a $3.65 million buyout, but that was nowhere near what followed with Bret Bielema having a $12 million buyout, and Chad Morris $10 million.

The Razorbacks got some serious relief, though. Bielema ended up suing and agreeing to a final payment of $3.5 million. Morris signed a guaranteed contract at Auburn that paid him just over $2 million that Arkansas suddenly didn't have to pay.

When LSU signed Brian Kelly to a 10-year deal with $100 million, it was on top of Ed Oregron receiving a $17.1 million buyout. Les Miles initially had a $12.9 million buyout when he was fired, but he eventually negotiated a one-time payment of $1.5 million to negate the remaining $6.5 million on his deal so he could coach again at Kansas.

Tennessee's buyouts have included $6 million to Phillip Fulmer (he's also getting $37,500 per month through 2023 after stepping down as athletic director), $5 million to Derek Dooley, and $8.6 million to Butch Jones, who then subsequently worked at Alabama as an analyst for peanuts.

Jeremy Pruitt had a $12 million buyout, but was fired with cause, which is why Tennessee throwing him under the bus regarding NCAA penalties was so significant. Another former Saban assistant coach at LSU, Will Muschamp was set to be paid $15.3 million after being firing by South Carolina, but agreed to a lump sum payment of $12.9 million.

Kevin Sumlin had a $10.4 million buyout from Texas A&M, with the Aggies then signing Jimbo Fisher. The extension he signed in 2021 was a 10-year, fully guaranteed contract that will pay him $95 million through 2031. The buyout during the looming offseason is for nearly $86 million.

Some of these coaches were paid more than once as well. For example, Muschamp also had a $6.3 million buyout from Florida. Nutt had a $5.5 million buyout from Ole Miss. Orgeron had a $1.35 million buyout from the same school.

We're left with two notions, the first that it puts a different perspective on the following list of SEC coaching changes during the Saban years at Alabama.

The second is that Saban's value to the Crimson Tide goes way beyond his latest extension, worth $93.6 million through the 2029 season.

SEC Coaching Changes During Saban Era (2007-23)

Arkansas: Houston Nutt (1998-2007), Reggie Herring (interim 2007), Bobby Petrino (2008-11), John L. Smith (2012), Bret Bielema (2013-17), Paul Rhoads (interim 2017), Chad Morris (2017-19), Barry Lunney Jr. (interim 2019), Sam Pittman (2020-current).

Auburn: Tommy Tuberville (1999-2008), Gene Chizik (2009-12), Gus Malzahn (2013-2020), Kevin Steele (interim 2020), Bryan Harsin (2021-22), Cadillac Williams (interim 2022), Hugh Freeze (2023).

Florida: Urban Meyer (2005-10), Will Muschamp (2011-14), D.J. Durkin (interim 2014), Jim McElwain (2015-17), Randy Shannon (interim 2017), Dan Mullen 2018-21), Billy Napier (2022).

Georgia: Mark Richt (2001-15), Kirby Smart (2016-current).

Kentucky: Rich Brooks (2003-09), Joker Phillips (2010-12), Mark Stoops (2013-current).

LSU: Les Miles (2005-16), Ed Orgeron (2016-21), Brian Kelly (2022).

Ole Miss: Ed Orgeron (2005-07), Houston Nutt (2008-11), Hugh Freeze (2012-16), Matt Luke (2017-19), Lane Kiffin (2020-current).

Mississippi State: Sylvester Croom (2004-08), Dan Mullen (2009-17), Greg Knox (interim 2017), Joe Moorehead (2017-19), Mike Leach (2020-22), Zach Arnett (2022-23).

Missouri: Gary Pinkel (2001-15), Barry Odom (2016-19), Eliah Drinkwitz (2020-current).

South Carolina: Steve Spurrier (2005-15), Shawn Elliott (interim 2015), Will Muschamp (2016-2020), Mike Bobo (interim 2020), Shane Beamer (2021-current).

Tennessee: Phillip Fulmer (1992-2008), Lane Kiffin (2009), Derek Dooley (2010-12), Jim Chaney (interim 2012), Butch Jones (2013-17), Brady Hoke (2017), Jeremy Pruitt (2018-20), Josh Heupel (2021-current).

Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin (2012-17), Jeff Banks (interim 2017), Jimbo Fisher (2018-current).

Vanderbilt: Bobby Johnson (2002-09), Robbie Caldwell (2010), James Franklin (2011-13), Derek Mason (2014-2020), Todd Fitch (interim 2020), Clark Lea (2021-current).

