It's Time for Alabama Fans to get over CFP Disappointment: All Things CW

As Alabama heads to to New Orleans, there's one overriding story regarding the Crimson Tide, and it's the same one that's been dominating the headlines for the last 10-plus days.

Not only are quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., plus a few other players who hope to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, making the trip, but plan to play against Kansas State.

Ever since the initial reports came out, it's the top thing I've been asked when out-and-about in Tuscaloosa, and over the Christmas holiday weekend.

"Are they really going to play?"

It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?

We aren't used to shows of team solidarity like this, at least not any more.

Crimson Tide fans also aren't used to missing the College Football Playoff, but they need to get over it this week.

It's time to give these players the sendoff they deserve, and along with Jordan Battle, Jaymir Gibbs, Henry To'oTo'o ...

Both Young and Anderson have had stellar careers and could be top-five selections, maybe even top two if things fall right. Playing a final game almost certainly won't affect that draft status that unless they get hurt.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote last week: "I was talking to someone a few weeks ago about bowl opt-outs, and Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr.’s name came up. And this scout, who knows the program well, said this to me: 'He’ll play in the bowl game. You can mark it down.'"

NFL teams will love that.

"On Young, I had one exec tell me earlier in the season, 'He has everything you want, other than size.'"

But here's what we're talking about, what those picks are slated to make with their initial four-year deal (signing bonus in parenthesis):

$39.9 million ($26.2 million) $38,1 million ($24.9 million) $37.0 million ($24.1 million) $35.7 million ($22.1 million) $33.4 million ($21.5 million)

Nick Saban has hinted that Alabama has done what it could in terms of getting extra insurance on the players who are poised to enter the draft, but the memories of Jameson Williams and John Metchie III both suffering torn ACLs on artificial turf at the end of last year remain fresh.

Meanwhile, what's Alabama playing for? Not much, at least tangibly. A trophy. Maybe a chance to move up a slot or two in the rankings. The Crimson Tide avoiding finishing with three losses for just the second time since 2008.

Pride.

On the other end of the scale is a chance to finish out. A final game with teammates and coaches. A ring, even if it's not the one they really wanted.

Minimizing the bad taste in their mouths.

"It’s kind of interesting that people opt out of playing for their team, and the way you create value for yourself is to play football," Saban said. "That is the best way you can create value for your future. And when you do that against good competition I think that creates value for your future.

"You know, I hear guys all the time say, ‘I’m going to get ready for the NFL.’ Well, what do you mean? Getting ready for the Combine? A lot of the things that you do at the Combine are not even relevant to what you do on the football field. So every time you have the opportunity to compete if you’re a great competitor — and I think these two guys are great competitors and that’s why they wanted to play — that they want to try to continue to create value for themselves, be good teammates, help their teammates play well in the game and that may sound old-fashioned in a lot of ways but I sort of respect that.”

Fans need to as well, and get behind the players and team this team this week.

Not making the College Football Playoff was last month's disappointment.

It's time to celebrate what these players have done, and for a couple of them what will surely be eventually remembered as hall of fame careers.

