This Week With the Crimson Tide: Aug. 10-16, 2020

Optimism regarding college football's chances of playing in the fall look a plunge over the weekend, especially after the Mid-American Conference decided to postpone its football season to spring.

All eyes will be on the Big Ten and Pac-12 over the next couple of days, as there's a strong, growing belief that the MAC's decision may have been the beginning of the end of the 2020 college football season — at least for the fall.

The SEC just announced which opponents each team will face in a 10-game conference season, but may not release a final schedule for a couple of weeks. One has to wonder if there will still be a season at that point.

Regardless, we want you to base you opinion on the available facts as much as possible.

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:

Worldwide: 19,637,506 confirmed cases; 726,781 deaths

Last week: 17,851,975 confirmed cases; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 5 million confirmed cases; 162,423 deaths

Last week: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 96,613 confirmed cases, 1,694 deaths

Last week: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 4,190 confirmed cases, 73 deaths

Last week: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

