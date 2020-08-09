This Week With the Crimson Tide: Aug. 10-16, 2020
Christopher Walsh
Optimism regarding college football's chances of playing in the fall look a plunge over the weekend, especially after the Mid-American Conference decided to postpone its football season to spring.
All eyes will be on the Big Ten and Pac-12 over the next couple of days, as there's a strong, growing belief that the MAC's decision may have been the beginning of the end of the 2020 college football season — at least for the fall.
The SEC just announced which opponents each team will face in a 10-game conference season, but may not release a final schedule for a couple of weeks. One has to wonder if there will still be a season at that point.
Regardless, we want you to base you opinion on the available facts as much as possible.
Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:
Here at BamaCentral will continue to follow the latest developments at Alabama.
This past week we began the rollout of Kristi Patrick’s Alabama in the NFL pages, which include everything from team and status, to contract information. That will continue this week coming up, plus we’ll get you ready for the start of Alabama’s training camp, which will hopefully happen next week.
Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.