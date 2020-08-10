Thread: Alabama Football Players Show Support for #WeWantToPlay Movement

A plethora of University of Alabama football players have begun to post on social media using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to let their voices be known regarding the upcoming 2020 college football season.

Senior running back Najee Harris and junior quarterback Mac Jones voiced their opinions along with other, showing their desire to play college football this fall despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The use of the hashtag began over the weekend as reports began to surface that the Power Five conferences could potentially cancel their fall sports seasons as soon as this week. With reports circulating on Monday morning that the PAC-12 and Big Ten allegedly voted to cancel their seasons, fuel was added to the fire and caused a surge in support from players across the nation, including notable players like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Alabama players began to join the movement on Sunday night, led by Harris and Jones.

Here is a list of players who have expressed their support of the movement on Twitter. This thread will be updated as more players express their thoughts on social media:

Najee Harris, Senior RB

Mac Jones, Junior QB

Landon Dickerson, Senior C

LaBryan Ray, Junior DL

Kendall Randolph, Junior TE/OL

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Sophomore OL

Seth McLaughlin, Freshman OL

Jackson Bratton, Freshman LB

Malachi Moore, Freshman S

Ben Davis, Senior LB

Miller Forristall, Senior TE

Paul Tyson, Freshman QB

Thomas Fletcher, Senior SN

Will Reichard, Sophomore PK

Christian Harris, Sophomore LB

This story will be updated.