Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Thread: Alabama Football Players Show Support for #WeWantToPlay Movement

Joey Blackwell

A plethora of University of Alabama football players have begun to post on social media using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to let their voices be known regarding the upcoming 2020 college football season.

Senior running back Najee Harris and junior quarterback Mac Jones voiced their opinions along with other, showing their desire to play college football this fall despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The use of the hashtag began over the weekend as reports began to surface that the Power Five conferences could potentially cancel their fall sports seasons as soon as this week. With reports circulating on Monday morning that the PAC-12 and Big Ten allegedly voted to cancel their seasons, fuel was added to the fire and caused a surge in support from players across the nation, including notable players like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Alabama players began to join the movement on Sunday night, led by Harris and Jones.

Here is a list of players who have expressed their support of the movement on Twitter. This thread will be updated as more players express their thoughts on social media:

Najee Harris, Senior RB

Mac Jones, Junior QB

Landon Dickerson, Senior C

LaBryan Ray, Junior DL

Kendall Randolph, Junior TE/OL

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Sophomore OL

Seth McLaughlin, Freshman OL

Jackson Bratton, Freshman LB

Malachi Moore, Freshman S

Ben Davis, Senior LB

Miller Forristall, Senior TE

Paul Tyson, Freshman QB

Thomas Fletcher, Senior SN

Will Reichard, Sophomore PK

Christian Harris, Sophomore LB

This story will be updated.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Hopefully they won't walk away from this disappointed.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: PAC-12, Big Ten to Cancel 2020 Football Season

Following a brutal weekend filled with rumors surrounding the Power Five conferences, a new report says that the PAC-12 and Big Ten will cancel their 2020 football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Corner: College Football Needs a Single, Unified Voice

With the Big Ten and PAC-12 reaching its decision to cancel their college football seasons, other conferences have been sent scrambling

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: We Want to Play

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Over the years, Alabama football has had more than 400 players selected in the NFL draft

Kristi F. Patrick

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Goal-Line Stand

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Goal-Line Stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Washington Removes Reuben Foster from PUP List

The former Alabama linebacker was removed from the team's physically unable to perform list on Sunday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: When You Wish Upon A Star

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

This Week With the Crimson Tide: Aug. 10-16, 2020

While optimism about playing football this fall is definitely waning, the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus pandemic don't offer much comfort

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the SEC'S Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17