Three Alabama Basketball Signees Selected to Participate in Postseason All-Star Events

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama basketball will be well represented by incoming signees during upcoming postseason all-star events. Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller, who were previously selected to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Boys Game, will also compete in the Jordan Brand Classic. Meanwhile, Rylan Griffen was one of four players across the nation invited to participate in the Applebee’s High School Slam Dunk Championship.

Alabama’s future will first be showcased on March 29 in the McDonald’s All-American Game which will take place inside Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The event will be televised at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Applebee’s Slam Dunk Championship will also be held on March 29 and will take place inside De La Salle High School in New Orleans. However, the event won’t be aired until April 3 at noon on CBS.

The Jordan Brand Classic will take place on April 15 at 7 p.m. CT inside Chicago’s Hope Academy. Bradley will play for the away team and will go up against his future teammate in Miler on the home team.

Bradley, Miller and Griffen were each included in the final list of candidates for this year’s SI All-American team which is set to be announced next month along with the Player of the Year.