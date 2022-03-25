Three Alabama Basketball Signees Selected to Participate in Postseason All-Star Events
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama basketball will be well represented by incoming signees during upcoming postseason all-star events. Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller, who were previously selected to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Boys Game, will also compete in the Jordan Brand Classic. Meanwhile, Rylan Griffen was one of four players across the nation invited to participate in the Applebee’s High School Slam Dunk Championship.
Alabama’s future will first be showcased on March 29 in the McDonald’s All-American Game which will take place inside Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The event will be televised at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The Applebee’s Slam Dunk Championship will also be held on March 29 and will take place inside De La Salle High School in New Orleans. However, the event won’t be aired until April 3 at noon on CBS.
The Jordan Brand Classic will take place on April 15 at 7 p.m. CT inside Chicago’s Hope Academy. Bradley will play for the away team and will go up against his future teammate in Miler on the home team.
Read More
Bradley, Miller and Griffen were each included in the final list of candidates for this year’s SI All-American team which is set to be announced next month along with the Player of the Year.
Brandon Miller | Forward | 6-9, 200 | Antioch, Tenn.
Miller is Alabama's highest-rated signee, sitting at No. 11 in the SI99. The 6-foot-9 forward was named as a McDonald's All-American last month. He was named 2021 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for Cane Ridge High School last season.
Quote from Nate Oats: "Brandon is a very talented and versatile player. I don't think you can put a position on him and we feel he is one of the best pro prospects in the entire class. We are really excited to get him in our system and see what he can do. He is a 6-9 basketball player that can do everything. We've recruited him for a long time and have gotten to know him and his family well. We are beyond excited to get a player of his caliber in our program."
Jaden Bradley | Guard | 6-3, 185 | Rochester, N.Y.
Bradley figures to be the next great point guard to take the court for the Crimson Tide. The IMG Academy product is ranked as the No. 16 player in the SI99 and was named as a McDonald's All-American last month. Before transferring to IMG Academy last year, he was named 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals during his sophomore season.
Quote from Nate Oats: "Jaden is the No. 1 point guard in the nation, and it was huge for us that we got his commitment first. There are a lot of other good players who want to play with an unselfish, pass-first point guard like Jaden. We think he is next in the line of great point guards since we've been here at Alabama following in Kira Lewis Jr., Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison's footsteps. Jalen is a proven winner and that is something that is important to us during recruiting, not just getting talented players. He comes from a great family and we are really excited to have him a part of our program for numerous reasons."
Rylan Griffen | Guard | 6-5, 180 | Dallas, Texas
Griffen sits at No. 58 in the SI99. The sharp-shooting guard averaged 22 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists per game while leading Richardson High School to the Texas 6A state semifinals during his junior season last year.
Quote from Nate Oats: “Rylan is a very talented scoring guard. We feel he has a high ceiling and by playing in our system he will be able to maximize his potential. We like long, athletic shooters like Rylan who has proved he has the ability to score at a high clip this last summer. He is also a proven winner coming from Richardson High School, a program that consistently wins at a high level and is considered one of the top teams in Texas this year.”