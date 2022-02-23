Three Alabama Signees Named Finalists for 2022 SI All-American Basketball Team
Three Alabama basketball signees were included in the final list of candidates for this year’s SI All-American team announced Wednesday. Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen were among the 57 players named as finalists for this year’s team. The SI All-American team is set to be announced in April along with the Player of the Year.
Last year, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren was named SI All-American’s top player. Forwards Paolo Banchero (Duke), Michael Foster (NBA G League) and Emoni Bates (Memphis) as well as guards Jaden Hardy (NBA G League) and Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) also made up the first team.
Over the last 11 months, SI-All American spanned the country evaluating the nation's top prospects as possible candidates. This year’s list of finalists includes 46 seniors and 11 underclassmen. Players were selected based on multiple factors including production, consistency, future projection and competition level.
"After going through the height of the pandemic last season, players have really been intentional in their approach this season and it’s been impressive to see," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "That certainly hasn’t made our job any easier, but, at the end of the day, these are the 57 players we feel have displayed an elite level of play the most consistently. This is the list we’ll pick from for the honor of joining players like Chet, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham and others who can call themselves SI All-Americans.”
Here’s a look at the three Alabama signees announced as finalists.
Brandon Miller | Forward | 6-9, 200 | Antioch, Tenn.
Miller is Alabama's highest-rated signee, sitting at No. 11 in the SI99. The 6-foot-9 forward was named as a McDonald's All-American last month. He was named 2021 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for Cane Ridge High School last season.
Quote from Nate Oats: "Brandon is a very talented and versatile player. I don't think you can put a position on him and we feel he is one of the best pro prospects in the entire class. We are really excited to get him in our system and see what he can do. He is a 6-9 basketball player that can do everything. We've recruited him for a long time and have gotten to know him and his family well. We are beyond excited to get a player of his caliber in our program."
Jaden Bradley | Guard | 6-3, 185 | Rochester, N.Y.
Bradley figures to be the next great point guard to take the court for the Crimson Tide. The IMG Academy product is ranked as the No. 16 player in the SI99 and was named as a McDonald's All-American last month. Before transferring to IMG Academy last year, he was named 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals during his sophomore season.
Quote from Nate Oats: "Jaden is the No. 1 point guard in the nation, and it was huge for us that we got his commitment first. There are a lot of other good players who want to play with an unselfish, pass-first point guard like Jaden. We think he is next in the line of great point guards since we've been here at Alabama following in Kira Lewis Jr., Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison's footsteps. Jalen is a proven winner and that is something that is important to us during recruiting, not just getting talented players. He comes from a great family and we are really excited to have him a part of our program for numerous reasons."
Rylan Griffen | Guard | 6-5, 180 | Dallas, Texas
Griffen sits at No. 58 in the SI99. The sharp-shooting guard averaged 22 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists per game while leading Richardson High School to the Texas 6A state semifinals during his junior season last year.
Quote from Nate Oats: “Rylan is a very talented scoring guard. We feel he has a high ceiling and by playing in our system he will be able to maximize his potential. We like long, athletic shooters like Rylan who has proved he has the ability to score at a high clip this last summer. He is also a proven winner coming from Richardson High School, a program that consistently wins at a high level and is considered one of the top teams in Texas this year.”