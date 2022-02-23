Three Alabama Signees Named Finalists for 2022 SI All-American Basketball Team

Three Alabama basketball signees were included in the final list of candidates for this year’s SI All-American team announced Wednesday. Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen were among the 57 players named as finalists for this year’s team. The SI All-American team is set to be announced in April along with the Player of the Year.

Last year, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren was named SI All-American’s top player. Forwards Paolo Banchero (Duke), Michael Foster (NBA G League) and Emoni Bates (Memphis) as well as guards Jaden Hardy (NBA G League) and Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) also made up the first team.

Over the last 11 months, SI-All American spanned the country evaluating the nation's top prospects as possible candidates. This year’s list of finalists includes 46 seniors and 11 underclassmen. Players were selected based on multiple factors including production, consistency, future projection and competition level.

"After going through the height of the pandemic last season, players have really been intentional in their approach this season and it’s been impressive to see," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "That certainly hasn’t made our job any easier, but, at the end of the day, these are the 57 players we feel have displayed an elite level of play the most consistently. This is the list we’ll pick from for the honor of joining players like Chet, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham and others who can call themselves SI All-Americans.”

Here’s a look at the three Alabama signees announced as finalists.