Tide in Transition: Linebacker Corps Should go Back to Being Heart of Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On paper, it looked like Alabama could have a monster group at linebacker for the 2019 season.

There was Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson at the interior linebacker spots, with Joshua McMillon ready to take on more responsibilities and playing time, plus Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis poised to dominate on the outside.

Only it obviously didn’t come close to happening.

Wilson departed early for the NFL, and both Moses and McMillon suffered knee injuries that caused them to miss the entire season. Coming off his own major knee injury, Lewis suffered a hyperextension, and eventually decided not participate in Alabama’s bowl practices/game.

Jennings was the lone figurehead of the group and went on to be named a team co-captain. But now he’s heading to the NFL as his eligibility has expired.

Moving forward the setbacks of the past year could make the group much better and stronger next season. As of now, Alabama as 12 linebackers returning, which includes Moses and McMillon, plus impressive incoming prospects.

That'll make it the defense's most experienced group, at least in the interior.

McMillon had his request for a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA granted last month, while Moses announced his intention to return while Alabama was in Orlando to face Michigan.

“He can create value by coming back, and we certainly have to, as an institution and an organization, make him feel comfortable relative to how we insure him and what he can do so that hopefully he’s not going to have these kinds of problems and he’ll be able to improve his draft status,” Nick Saban said.

“I think the big thing with Dylan was he wanted to be a part of the team. He wanted to be a leader of the team, he wanted to come back and play well for Alabama and that was probably the deciding factor for him. Obviously, he’s a great player, he’s a good person and a good leader, and he can make a significant impact on making us better next year.”

Moses will again be expected to be the quarterback of the defense, plus figures to get a lot of preseason Butkus Award/All-American attention.

Alabama also has the two players who stepped in for them as true freshmen, Shane Lee and Christian Harris. They finished second and fourth in team tackling this season and dramatically improved as the season progressed. At minimum, each figures to have regular roles and be part of the rotation with the veterans.

“Coming in as a freshman and having to play and take on responsibility, it's something you can't even dream about,” Jennings said. “It's hard.”

Other players like Ale Kaho, who has become a special-teams demon, got valuable playing experience as well.

Something to watch for during the spring is if anyone shifts over to outside linebacker to learn the position as Alabama doesn’t have much experience at Jack (the hybrid linebacker/defensive end spot) or strongside.

Chris Allen took Lewis’ spot against Michigan, but this will be a huge spring for the likes of players like Ben Davis, Jarez Parks and King Mwikuta, maybe even Kevin Harris II, because there are roles to be filled and outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri has numerous incoming players and pass-rushers eager to get on the field.

We’re including Drew Sanders, a versatile five-star prospect who could also play tight end, because Alabama listed him as a linebacker on its early-signing day roster.

Alabama Linebackers

On roster

Name, Recruiting Class, Stars, Rank

Ben Davis, 2016, 5, 10

Dylan Moses, 2017, 5, 13

Shane Lee, 2019, 4, 78

Jarez Parks, 2017, 4, 91

Markail Benton, 2017, 4, 100

Christopher Allen, 2017, 4, 104

Christian Harris, 2019, 4, 110

Kevin Harris, 2019, 4, 123

Ale Kaho, 2018, 4, 133

King Mwikuta, 2019, 4, 158

Joshua McMillon, 2015, 4, 241-c

Jaylen Moody, 2018, 3, NA

Departing

Terrell Lewis, 2016, 4, 67

Anfernee Jennings, 2015, 4, 177

Incoming

Drew Sanders (OLB), 2020, 5, 21

Demouy Kennedy (ILB), 2020, 4, 34

Quandarrius Robinson (OLB), 2020, 4, 46

Jackson Bratton (ILB), 2020, 4, 172

* Rankings are 247composite; c-indicates ranking was at another position

