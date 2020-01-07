Tide in Transition: What Alabama’s QB  Situation Looks like Moving Forward

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even Tua Tagoavailoa is interested to see how things play out, although he does still have a vested interested.

When the University of Alabama football team starts up spring practice in a couple of months, the Crimson Tide will be in the somewhat-unique position of having both a quarterback competition and a returning starter.

In one sense, there’s the void of Tagovailoa heading to the National Football League after smashing the NCAA career record for passing efficiency, and the Alabama record for career passing touchdowns.

However, Jones took over after Tagovailoa ran into injury issues. In addition to playing in 12 games he started four including the 35-16 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

“I learned a lot from Tua,” Jones said in Orlando before throwing for 327 yards against the Wolverines. “He still helps us out. But it is my team. I think they’ve done well rallying around me, helping me out and making me look good. But it’s what everybody does around me that makes it easier.”

Even though Tagovailoa may have bene the best quarterback in Crimson Tide history, Jones was still 97-for-141 yards totaling 1,503 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He went 3-1 as a starter, with the lone loss at an extremely difficult venue, Auburn, where two turnovers directly resulted in touchdowns.

Even with that, Jones had the best passer-efficiency rating (183.2) in the Southeastern Conference of anyone not named Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner. No one else in the division was within 50 points.

Yet Jones, who will be going into his fourth season at Alabaam and already has his degree, is still going to have to earn the job.

Second on the depth chart at the end of the 2019 season was Tagovailoa’s younger brother Taulia, who played in five games and was 9-for-12 100 yards and had a rating of 172.50.

Having been in the system for a year should greatly help him as he tries to take the next steps in his development. He’ll also have his older brother helping him out as Tua Tagovailoa plans to stay put in Tuscaloosa while continuing to rehab (hip) and prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Alabama has also added Bryce Young, who many consider to be the top quarterback, and maybe best overall, prospect in the nation.

This past season Young was 294-for-409 passing for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns and just six interceptions while playing an extremely difficult schedule at Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.). He also rushed 73 times for 357 yards and an additional 10 scores.

“He looked really good at his All-American game,” Tua Tagovailoa said.

He was referring to Young being named MVP of the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The consensus five-star prospect was 6-for-9 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Young is already in Tuscaloosa as an early enrollee,

“It’ll be good,” Tua Tagovailoa said. “I’m looking forward to it.

“If you love competition, now is the best time for it.”

Alabama Quarterbacks

On Roster

Name, Recruiting Class, Stars, Rank

Taulia Tagovailoa, 2019, 4, 180

Paul Tyson, 2019, 4, 321

Mac Jones, 2017, 3, 399

Departing

Tua Tagovailoa, 2017, 5, 32 (NFL)

Early Arrival

Bryce Young, 2020, 5, 6

Also on roster: Braxton Barker and Jayden George

Chances of adding another quarterback: Slim

