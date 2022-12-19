Skip to main content

The Ramifications of No Opt-Outs for Alabama Football: Three-And-Out

The panel gives its two cents on Alabama football's players deciding to not opt out and participate in this year's Sugar Bowl.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Austin Hannon. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel gives its two cents on Alabama football's players deciding to not opt out and participate in this year's Sugar Bowl.

