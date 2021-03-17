All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Time and TV Info Announced for 2021 A-Day

Alabama's 15th and final practice of the spring will take place on April 17
Author:
Publish date:

Just in: The University of Alabama, in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference, announced Wednesday that the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 17. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Additional details on A-Day will be announced when they become available.

This story will be updated.

Former Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney is an outfielder for Team USA softball.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Softball Player Haylie McCleney Ready for Olympic Dream to be Reality

a-day
All Things Bama

Time and TV Info Announced for 2021 A-Day

pitino iona
All Things Bama

Iona's Rick Pitino: 1986-87 and 2020-21 Alabama Teams Best in Crimson Tide History

Crimson Tikes: Sharpie
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Sharpie

Kenny Stabler and Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 17, 2021

Alabama basketball player John Petty Jr., Oct. 15, 2020 practice
All Things Bama

Video: Alabama Basketball Holds First Practice for NCAA Tournament

Screen Shot 2021-03-16 at 6.14.04 PM
All Things Bama

Herb Jones Named Third-Team AP All-American

2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket
All Things Bama

Odds on Nearly Everything an Alabama Basketball Fan Can Imagine for the NCAA Tournament