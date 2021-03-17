Time and TV Info Announced for 2021 A-Day

Alabama's 15th and final practice of the spring will take place on April 17

Just in: The University of Alabama, in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference, announced Wednesday that the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 17. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Additional details on A-Day will be announced when they become available.

