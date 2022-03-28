Skip to main content

Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen Enjoys Visit to Alabama

The Vanderbilt offensive tackle visited Tuscaloosa, Ala. with his father over the weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After landing three of the nation’s top transfers this offseason, Alabama is hoping to dip into the NCAA transfer portal one more time as it looks to fill out its offensive line. Over the weekend, the Crimson Tide made a big push in that pursuit, hosting the portal’s top offensive tackle, Tyler Steen.

The Vanderbilt left tackle arrived in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon and stayed until Sunday morning. He and his father toured Alabama’s campus while also viewing a pair of practices and speaking to Nick Saban and offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

“It was a great visit,” Steen’s father Daris told BamaCentral. “It was a great atmosphere. They have beautiful facilities, some of the best we’ve seen. The coaching staff is outstanding, and the players were really friendly. It appeared to be very welcoming to Tyler.”

Steen, who entered his name in the transfer portal on Jan. 11, has started a combined 33 games at both tackle positions for Vanderbilt over the past three seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman started at left tackle in all 12 of the Commodores' games, earning a 59.9 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Alabama could certainly use Steen’s experience at the tackle position this fall. The Crimson Tide is looking to replace both of its starting tackles from last season as Evan Neal is set to become a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft while Chris Owens ran out of eligibility.

“The fact that Tyler has been a starter in the SEC the past three years, I think that comes into play,” Daris said. “Of course, when you come to Alabama, we all know you have to compete. We’re very much aware of that.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last week, Daris told BamaCentral one of the biggest draws Alabama offers to his son is its commitment to excellence. That was on full display this weekend as the offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed with the level of discipline and intensity in the Crimson Tide’s practices.

“You can tell everybody’s playing there to win,” Daris said. “They’re training to win, and that was apparent from the practices.”

Alabama is the fifth and final school to host Steen this offseason as he and his father have also visited Kentucky, LSU, N.C. State and Virginia. While the Steens are keeping the decision process close to the vest, Daris said teams won’t have to wait much longer before his son announces his final decision.

“This is going to be wrapped up over the next week,” Daris said. “It’s going to be full steam ahead over the next seven days. The decision is going to be made, and Tyler is going to be ready to go. He’s already in great shape. He’s just going to get in better shape and be ready to play.”

Steen is currently finishing up an internship at Vanderbilt and is set to get his degree in May. From there, he plans on joining his future team right away. The fifth-year senior has one season of eligibility remaining as he takes advantage of an extra year granted due to COVID-19.

Alabama has already brought in three transfers this offseason, adding receiver Jermaine Burton from Georgia as well as running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech and defensive back Eli Ricks from LSU.  

Gallery: Tyler Steen

Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Ja'Quain Blakely (48) rushes around Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) and teammates take the "Star Walk" before the game against Kentucky at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Chris Pierce Jr. (19) and offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.

032022_WSB_FoutsMo_Kentucky_KG8899
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) reacts after making a sack during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Position Update: Defensive Line

By Christopher Walsh4 hours ago
Polly Mack
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 28, 2022

By Clayton Connick12 hours ago
032722_WBB_AbramsMe_SDSU_JH5056
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball's Season Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion

By Blake Byler17 hours ago
Grayson Hitt, Alabama pitcher
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Rides Solid Mound Performances, Avoids Sweep at Mississippi State

By Joey Blackwell19 hours ago
Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young reacts after a defensive play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 75-68.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball at South Dakota State in the WNIT Quarterfinals

By Blake Byler19 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts (14) pitches against Florida during the SEC Championship Game in Rhoads Stadium Saturday, May 15, 2021, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Fires No. 4 Alabama Softball to a Sweep of South Carolina

By Tony Tsoukalas21 hours ago
Alabama guard Megan Abrams (1) and Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (21) celebrate their win in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game against Alabama in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 28-April 3, 2022

By Clayton Connick22 hours ago