Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen Enjoys Visit to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After landing three of the nation’s top transfers this offseason, Alabama is hoping to dip into the NCAA transfer portal one more time as it looks to fill out its offensive line. Over the weekend, the Crimson Tide made a big push in that pursuit, hosting the portal’s top offensive tackle, Tyler Steen.

The Vanderbilt left tackle arrived in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon and stayed until Sunday morning. He and his father toured Alabama’s campus while also viewing a pair of practices and speaking to Nick Saban and offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

“It was a great visit,” Steen’s father Daris told BamaCentral. “It was a great atmosphere. They have beautiful facilities, some of the best we’ve seen. The coaching staff is outstanding, and the players were really friendly. It appeared to be very welcoming to Tyler.”

Steen, who entered his name in the transfer portal on Jan. 11, has started a combined 33 games at both tackle positions for Vanderbilt over the past three seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman started at left tackle in all 12 of the Commodores' games, earning a 59.9 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Alabama could certainly use Steen’s experience at the tackle position this fall. The Crimson Tide is looking to replace both of its starting tackles from last season as Evan Neal is set to become a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft while Chris Owens ran out of eligibility.

“The fact that Tyler has been a starter in the SEC the past three years, I think that comes into play,” Daris said. “Of course, when you come to Alabama, we all know you have to compete. We’re very much aware of that.”

Last week, Daris told BamaCentral one of the biggest draws Alabama offers to his son is its commitment to excellence. That was on full display this weekend as the offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed with the level of discipline and intensity in the Crimson Tide’s practices.

“You can tell everybody’s playing there to win,” Daris said. “They’re training to win, and that was apparent from the practices.”

Alabama is the fifth and final school to host Steen this offseason as he and his father have also visited Kentucky, LSU, N.C. State and Virginia. While the Steens are keeping the decision process close to the vest, Daris said teams won’t have to wait much longer before his son announces his final decision.

“This is going to be wrapped up over the next week,” Daris said. “It’s going to be full steam ahead over the next seven days. The decision is going to be made, and Tyler is going to be ready to go. He’s already in great shape. He’s just going to get in better shape and be ready to play.”

Steen is currently finishing up an internship at Vanderbilt and is set to get his degree in May. From there, he plans on joining his future team right away. The fifth-year senior has one season of eligibility remaining as he takes advantage of an extra year granted due to COVID-19.

Alabama has already brought in three transfers this offseason, adding receiver Jermaine Burton from Georgia as well as running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech and defensive back Eli Ricks from LSU.