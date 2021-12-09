The Crimson Tide has some new, experienced faces making an impact this season for Kristy Curry.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the few things that everyone can agree upon in regards to the NCAA transfer portal is that it works both ways.

It's become an unfortunate reality for some programs. For others, it zaps in experienced players who are a perfect fit to contribute to the team's success.

For Alabama women's basketball this season, it has been the latter.

The Crimson Tide added three important transfer players to its roster in the offseason, and they have become a driving force during Alabama's ongoing six-game winning streak.

The regular Crimson Tide starting lineup features two of these newcomers in JaMya Mingo-Young and Jada Rice.

Mingo-Young, who spent her first two seasons with Mississippi State, has been a dynamic guard for the Crimson Tide through the first ten games. Her impact was immediate, ripping defenders going coast-to-coast for layups.

She heads into this weekend second in the Southeastern Conference with 30 steals. "Mingo," as the team fondly calls her, is averaging 10.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, respectively.

"I think a lot of it is natural instincts, I have natural instincts to be able to defend and react," Mingo-Young said. "I take pride on the defensive end, so I know when I'm out getting steals it's going to go throughout the whole team. When I'm electric, I know my team is right behind me, so that's what fuels me."

Mingo-Young has been finding her groove with her new teammates, capped by a 26-point double-double at Chattanooga on Sunday. Her performance came when Alabama needed it most, as the Crimson Tide was tied with the Mocs at halftime before a 30-7 second half run, sparked by the junior.

Jada Rice is a graduate student who spent her previous three years with North Carolina State. She averaged just six minutes per game last season. Now, Rice is an everyday starter for Alabama, with 9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

"I think with my experience I'm able to pick up on things faster," Rice said. "When coach tells me to do something, I'm able to comprehend it in my head."

The Crimson Tide often tries to get her the ball in the low post, which opens up the offense for shooters when she gets going.

Rice powered her way for a double-double against arguably Alabama's toughest opponent thus far, Memphis, with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Her performance was a driving force for the Crimson Tide victory, as she was plus-28 on the floor.

Alabama Athletics

Alongside Rice in the post is Khyla Wade-Warren, a sophomore transfer from Texas Tech. Wade-Warren is only averaging 11.7 minutes per game so far, but has started to come into her own.

"She just continues to get better, you know, she's like a freshman. Her future, she's only scratched the surface," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "The thing about Khyla, I always say if you've got your head and your heart headed in the right direction you never have to worry about your feet... and her head and her heart are in the right spot.

"We just really are excited about her and what she can bring to out program, and we know the best is ahead of her. She needs minutes, she needs time. But I love who she is trying to be everyday. It's so fun to be around."

Wade-Warren has stepped up when Rice has been in foul trouble, and is progressing as an inside scorer. She has posted three double-digit scoring performances off the bench for Alabama.

Defensively, Wade-Warren has seven blocks in the last four games. She has been earning more minutes as the season has progressed, and like Curry reiterates, "minutes are earned in practice."