Tua Tagovailoa Named 2019 Co-Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football junior quarterback was selected as the co-recipient of the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award along with University of Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

  • 2018 recipient Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
  • Second in the FBS in passing efficiency (206.9) prior to his injury
  • Ranked third in the FBS in yards per pass attempt (11.27) and touchdowns (33)
  • Seventh in Division I in completion percentage (71.4)
  • Totaled 2,840 passing yards to rank 13 among NCAA signal-callers prior to his injury
  • One of nine QBs to throw for three or fewer interceptions this season
  • Completed 71.4 percent of his passes (180 of 252)
  • The Crimson Tide's career touchdown responsibility leader 96 (87 passing, 9 rushing)
  • Tops on Alabama's career passing touchdowns list
  • Third in the UA record books for career passing yards with 7,442
